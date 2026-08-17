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George Russell, Carmen Montero Mundt, Mercedes, Abu Dhabi, 2024

Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'

George Russell, Carmen Montero Mundt, Mercedes, Abu Dhabi, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'

George's fiancee on her life outside the paddock

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Carmen Montero Mundt is newly engaged to Mercedes driver George Russell, but she is determined not to be seen merely as an accessory to an F1 star.

The 28-year-old Spanish influencer and entrepreneur was showered with love and affection from a global fanbase when Russell asked her to marry him last weekend. It was the culmination of a six-year romance which began with a chance blind date.

While many people associate her primarily with the 28-year-old Russell, Mundt is eager to forge her own identity as a successful businesswoman. In an in-depth interview with Spanish outlet La Razon, she spoke about her ambitions beyond the F1 paddock.

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Mundt is keen to forge her own identity

Mundt's background is firmly rooted in finance - following her studies in London and Geneva, she worked in wealth management at Ruffer LLP before leaving the traditional office environment behind. She says it was a calculated move.

“Leaving the financial world was a deliberate decision, driven mainly by the need for a better work-life balance,” she told La Razon.

“George’s career is incredibly demanding, and from the start, we understood that our life together would require significant adjustments. With a relatively short career span and high stakes, we’ve learned to adapt our lives around his schedule.”

Carmen and George began dating during his Williams days.
Carmen and George began dating during his Williams days.

An entrepreneur now

Mundt, who lives with Russell in the tiny principality of Monaco, launched her own skincare brand Barriers in June, and explained the challenges that go with such an initiative.

"Entrepreneurship is often romanticised, but those who do so have probably never actually been entrepreneurs. Behind every brand lies an enormous responsibility.

"When you work for a company, decisions and risks are shared; when you're an entrepreneur, they fall squarely on your shoulders. Rather than a single difficult moment, I'd say the challenge is constant.

"Every day involves making strategic decisions with limited resources, taking calculated risks, and deciding where to invest time and capital to ensure the business continues to grow sustainably."

Not just 'George Russell's fiancee'

While Carmen takes pride in being 'George Russell's fiancee', it is a role that she says alone will not define her.

She added: “I carry that label of being the partner of a top athlete with pride. I never felt the need to prove myself to anyone.

"What truly matters to me is showing future generations that a person can have many facets and pursue all their passions.”

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