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F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Practice: Malaysia schedule, start times and TV channel

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Practice: Malaysia schedule, start times and TV channel

All ready to go in Malaysia

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix gets under way six months later than expected on Friday (October 2) when practice begins in the unlikely surrounds of Sepang, Malaysia.

Bahrain was unable to host the race on home soil back in April due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but the great news is the event has found a new and temporary home at an F1 track from days gone by.

Sepang International Circuit last appeared on the F1 calendar back in 2017, and was a big favourite with drivers, teams and fans.

Now it's back with young Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli looking to take another giant step towards becoming F1's youngest ever world champion. He takes a 66-point lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell into the weekend's action.

Friday has two scheduled practice sessions with a third slated for Saturday - weather permitting as brutal heat and monsoon conditions threaten a chaotic mix.

We have all the timing and TV details for you.

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Bahrain Grand Prix Schedule: When does practice start in Malaysia?

The practice schedule for Malaysia is as follows:

Friday October 2

Free Practice 1: 1230 local time (0530 UK, 0030 Eastern)

Free Practice 2: 1600 local time (0900 UK, 0400 Eastern)

Saturday October 3

Free Practice 3: 1230 local time (0530 UK, 0030 Eastern).

How to watch practice live on TV today

UK fans can catch all of the practice action live on Sky Sports F1 (pay channel, subscription required).

US F1 fans can watch the action live and completely free on Apple TV.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

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