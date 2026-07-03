F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

The third Sprint qualifying session of the F1 2026 season takes centre stage later today (Friday July 3) as the British Grand Prix weekend gets under way at Silverstone.

The Sprint action (find out more about how it all works here) is a lovely warmup for Sunday's Grand Prix, and there are championship points on offer of course.

The Sprint race proper takes place on Saturday but before that the 22 drivers will be out on track to set the grid on Friday. Including local hero Lewis Hamilton of course.

Article continues under video

You can of course follow all the action live on TV, and we have details of timings and schedule information, wherever you are in the world.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing of the British Grand Prix. Click here to sign up to a secure network now. READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

British Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying start time

Sprint Qualifying for the F1 2026 British Grand Prix takes place today (Friday July 3) at 16:30 local time (BST).

Find the sprint qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 22, 2026

Location Time Local time (BST) 16:30 Friday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 17:30 Friday United States (ET) 11:30 Friday United States (CT) 10:30 Friday United States (PT) 08:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 23:30 Friday Australia (ACT) 01:30 Saturday Australia (AET) 01:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 09:30 Friday Japan (JST) 00:30 Saturday China (CST) 23:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 17:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 18:30 Friday India (IST) 21:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 23:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 18:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 19:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 18:30 Friday

TV channels and live stream details

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch the race live AND free on Channel 4:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

Related