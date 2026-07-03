F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
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The third Sprint qualifying session of the F1 2026 season takes centre stage later today (Friday July 3) as the British Grand Prix weekend gets under way at Silverstone.
The Sprint action (find out more about how it all works here) is a lovely warmup for Sunday's Grand Prix, and there are championship points on offer of course.
The Sprint race proper takes place on Saturday but before that the 22 drivers will be out on track to set the grid on Friday. Including local hero Lewis Hamilton of course.
You can of course follow all the action live on TV, and we have details of timings and schedule information, wherever you are in the world.
Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing of the British Grand Prix. Click here to sign up to a secure network now. READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?
British Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying start time
Sprint Qualifying for the F1 2026 British Grand Prix takes place today (Friday July 3) at 16:30 local time (BST).
Find the sprint qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 22, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|16:30 Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|17:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|11:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|10:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|08:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|23:30 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|01:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|01:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|09:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|00:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|23:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|17:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|18:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|21:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|23:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|18:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|19:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|18:30 Friday
TV channels and live stream details
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch the race live AND free on Channel 4:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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