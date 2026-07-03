F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in 'decisive phase' as €40m offer rejection revealed
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in 'decisive phase' as €40m offer rejection revealed
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Lewis Hamilton has a decision to make about his F1 future as silly season ramps up and 2027 plans are set in stone.
The seven-time F1 world champion signed for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season and had a miserable first season at Maranello.
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F1 team turned down €40m for driver signing and did something way better instead
A former F1 boss has claimed he turned down and extra €30million (£25m) from an F1 driver to race for his team.
Otmar Szafnauer was a key member at the Force India team from 2009 through to 2021 when it had become Aston Martin via a couple of years as Racing Point.
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Aston Martin boost as Honda deliver engine upgrade announcement
Honda Racing chief Shintaro Orihara has shared some positive news for fans of the Aston Martin F1 team.
Aston Martin entered into a power unit partnership with Honda at the start of the 2026 season, but things have not gone well, with the Honda power units clearly suffering reliability and power output issues.
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Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has signed a deal with an F1 team ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson is well known to be an F1 fan, and is regularly seen at grand prix weekends.
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Carlos Sainz leaves Williams in uncertainty after announcement on his F1 future
According to Carlos Sainz, he isn’t thinking about his long-term future in Formula 1 just yet.
His current focus is entirely on solving the issues at Williams, and he intends to review his options only during the upcoming summer break.
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Lewis Hamilton reveals how dog Roscoe 'dropped turds' at F1 rival's door
Lewis Hamilton has recalled memories of his beloved dog Roscoe and his peculiar night habits involving one of the British driver's rivals.
The bulldog was adopted by the seven-time world champion when he moved to the Mercedes team in 2013, along with another bulldog Coco.
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