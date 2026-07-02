According to Carlos Sainz, he isn’t thinking about his long-term future in Formula 1 just yet.

His current focus is entirely on solving the issues at Williams, and he intends to review his options only during the upcoming summer break.

The four-time grand prix winner made these remarks amid ongoing rumours about a possible early departure from the British team.

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Although Sainz impressed with podium finishes in Baku and Qatar during his debut season with the Grove-backed outfit in 2025, this year has been a tougher challenge.

The new FW48 struggles with excess weight and a lack of competitiveness, leaving the team battling at the rear of the grid. This difficult start has sparked speculation in the paddock about whether the Spanish driver from Madrid will see out his contract or search for opportunities elsewhere.

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Williams talks on hold

When asked if he’s keeping an eye on rival teams, the driver was clear: “Not really,” said Sainz told media ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“I'm not, seriously. I'm not because I have so much work to do here in Williams right now.

“Over the next few races and the amount of simulator sessions we're doing, amount of meetings that are being held in the last few months.”

“I've also told my team to leave me a bit on my own until the summer break, just to try and help Williams and improve the situation as much as possible. And then in the summer break, it will be obviously time to think about it, look at the options.

Analysing Williams issues with James Vowles

Sainz emphasised that he is working closely with team principal James Vowles and management to thoroughly analyse the root causes of their current issues.

“I think we've analysed and concluded that, but not only that, it's what do we do moving forward, how quick are those changes going to start paying off, and how diligent and how aggressive we are obviously in the recovery from the bump,” he explained.

With so much information to process and actions to take, he admitted there’s little room left for anything else. “Analysing all that, trying to help as much as I can with my judgement, my experience, to see what side and which area we need to attack more aggressively,” Sainz said.

Avoiding distractions

But until the summer break, Sainz has pleaded for 'as little noise as possible' surrounding him.

He acknowledges that behind the scenes his management is likely engaging in discussions, which is common at this stage of the season.

Sainz said: “on my side, I've told them that I prefer to stay a bit away from it until the summer break and help the team and help everything move forward as fast as possible because my ideal plan and my order of priorities is to stay and to continue in the long-term.”

Should he decide to leave once his contract expires, the transfer market is expected to become exceptionally hectic. With upcoming contract expirations at Audi, Racing Bulls, and Haas, it’s Max Verstappen and 44-year-old Fernando Alonso who are currently setting the stage for the market in the coming years, but Williams will hope upcoming upgrades can help keep the Spaniard.

Crucial updates on the horizon

To claw their way back up the grid, Williams has planned an extensive update program. Vowles confirmed that a mid-range package of upgrades will be introduced at the upcoming British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Smaller tweaks are set for Belgium and Hungary, and a larger, weight-saving update is scheduled for Zandvoort. For the race in Azerbaijan later this year, the team principal even described the car as 'almost a completely new package.'

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