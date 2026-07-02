F1 News Today: Aston Martin 'send Horner SOS' as chief expected to leave

Struggling F1 giant Aston Martin have reportedly made a fresh approach to former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

The 52-year-old Horner has been on the sidelines since his sacking after 20 glorious years at Red Bull last summer. It is widely expected he will return to the paddock in the near future.

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Aston Martin F1 chief 'expected to leave' before end of 2026

One of Aston Martin's key leaders looks set to leave the struggling Silverstone team before the current F1 championship campaign is over, according to a recent report.

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The team owned by Lawrence Stroll has endured one of the toughest seasons in the sport's history in stark contrast to the sky-high expectations following the marquee signing of Adrian Newey.

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McLaren chief Zak Brown opens up on Max Verstappen signing

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has had to weather the storm regarding his F1 driver lineup as rumours persist over Max Verstappen's interest in joining the team.

This weekend will see McLaren and reigning champion Lando Norris return to Silverstone for their home race at the British Grand Prix, where the Brit claimed a stunning victory last year.

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Zak Brown has been linked with signing Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton just gave his brother 'the opportunity of a lifetime'

Lewis Hamilton shocked the paddock when he announced his F1 switch to Ferrari in 2024, but his move to join the Scuderia has made his childhood dreams come true. Now it has done the same for his brother Nicolas.

Hamilton suffered a rough start to life in red after failing to click with the team's 2025 challenger, but things are looking up for the Brit this season after he finally picked up his first grand prix victory with the Italian squad at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

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'Patched up and bodged' - Adrian Newey reveals systemic issues at Aston Martin

F1 design legend Adrian Newey has admitted he had to essentially take Aston Martin apart and put it back together again in the hope of solving their 2026 problems.

When Newey signed with the Silverstone squad in time to work on their first challenger under the new regulations, neither he nor Lawrence Stroll could have imagined just how tricky the process would be.

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FIA confirms it is considering F1 refuelling return during races

F1 may only be eight races into the 2026 championship but the issues with the new regulations that came with it are already forming conversations around the next ruleset and a potential return for refuelling during races.

The FIA and F1 follow a five-year cycle for regulations, meaning talks about which direction to take the next era in for 2031 are already well underway.

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