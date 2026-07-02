F1 News Today: Aston Martin 'send Horner SOS' as chief expected to leave
F1 News Today: Aston Martin 'send Horner SOS' as chief expected to leave
All the latest F1 news on Thursday July 2Make us your Google favorite
Struggling F1 giant Aston Martin have reportedly made a fresh approach to former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
The 52-year-old Horner has been on the sidelines since his sacking after 20 glorious years at Red Bull last summer. It is widely expected he will return to the paddock in the near future.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin F1 chief 'expected to leave' before end of 2026
One of Aston Martin's key leaders looks set to leave the struggling Silverstone team before the current F1 championship campaign is over, according to a recent report.
The team owned by Lawrence Stroll has endured one of the toughest seasons in the sport's history in stark contrast to the sky-high expectations following the marquee signing of Adrian Newey.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren chief Zak Brown opens up on Max Verstappen signing
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has had to weather the storm regarding his F1 driver lineup as rumours persist over Max Verstappen's interest in joining the team.
This weekend will see McLaren and reigning champion Lando Norris return to Silverstone for their home race at the British Grand Prix, where the Brit claimed a stunning victory last year.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton just gave his brother 'the opportunity of a lifetime'
Lewis Hamilton shocked the paddock when he announced his F1 switch to Ferrari in 2024, but his move to join the Scuderia has made his childhood dreams come true. Now it has done the same for his brother Nicolas.
Hamilton suffered a rough start to life in red after failing to click with the team's 2025 challenger, but things are looking up for the Brit this season after he finally picked up his first grand prix victory with the Italian squad at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
'Patched up and bodged' - Adrian Newey reveals systemic issues at Aston Martin
F1 design legend Adrian Newey has admitted he had to essentially take Aston Martin apart and put it back together again in the hope of solving their 2026 problems.
When Newey signed with the Silverstone squad in time to work on their first challenger under the new regulations, neither he nor Lawrence Stroll could have imagined just how tricky the process would be.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirms it is considering F1 refuelling return during races
F1 may only be eight races into the 2026 championship but the issues with the new regulations that came with it are already forming conversations around the next ruleset and a potential return for refuelling during races.
The FIA and F1 follow a five-year cycle for regulations, meaning talks about which direction to take the next era in for 2031 are already well underway.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Why Ferrari failed Lewis Hamilton in Austria, and how they plan to put it right at Silverstone
- 12 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Red Bull 2.0: The three-point masterplan to kickstart the Max Verstappen dynasty
Charles Leclerc told he cannot copy Lewis Hamilton to end Ferrari pain
F1 insider says Mercedes 'get Verstappen for free' in pivotal driver trade
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
Latest News
Why Ferrari failed Lewis Hamilton in Austria, and how they plan to put it right at Silverstone
- 12 minutes ago
F1 team turned down €40m for driver signing and did something way better instead
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull 2.0: The three-point masterplan to kickstart the Max Verstappen dynasty
- 3 hours ago
'Bizarre' FIA rule detail hands Mercedes a major F1 title edge
- Today 09:43
Charles Leclerc told he cannot copy Lewis Hamilton to end Ferrari pain
- Today 08:58
F1 insider says Mercedes 'get Verstappen for free' in pivotal driver trade
- Today 08:15
Most read
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june
Mercedes in official FIA breach at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 24 june
Sky F1 commentator David Croft apologises live on air for remarks about former F1 star
- 28 june
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
- 28 june
Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed
- 17 june