Aston Martin F1 chief 'expected to leave' before end of 2026

One of Aston Martin's key leaders looks set to leave the struggling Silverstone team before the current F1 championship campaign is over, according to a recent report.

The team owned by Lawrence Stroll has endured one of the toughest seasons in the sport's history in stark contrast to the sky-high expectations following the marquee signing of Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin had exciting prospects heading into the new regulations era in 2026, but sadly Newey's chassis and the new Honda power unit have both encountered serious issues so far this season.

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Newey arrived with the hope of turning the team into a constructor who could fight for race wins and eventually championships, but in November 2025, a massive leadership shakeup meant he also took on the responsibility of being their team principal.

As Newey juggled team principal duties with the demands of being managing technical partner, former team principal Andy Cowell was assigned the role of chief strategy officer.

But less than a year on, the BBC is reporting that Cowell is 'expected to leave Aston Martin'.

GPFans have contacted Aston Martin for comment.

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Will Cowell leave Aston Martin?

Cowell first made headlines in F1 during his tenure at Mercedes, where he played a key role in the powertrain project which helped the Silver Arrows dominate the sport from 2014 through to 2020.

In 2024, he joined Aston Martin as CEO, and a year later he stepped up as team principal by taking over from Mike Krack.

Cowell led the team last year before being replaced by Newey, but the BBC's Andrew Benson has now reported that his collaboration with Aston Martin looks set to draw to a close.

The recent piece regarding Aston Martin's future published by the BBC stated: "Since the reshuffle, Cowell has been moved to a role as chief strategy officer, primarily charged with working with engine partner Honda, which has also struggled for performance this season. Cowell is expected to leave Aston Martin later this season."

Aston Martin back in for Horner?

The Cowell reports come at the same time that Aston Martin are again being linked with a move for former Red Bull supremo Christian Horner.

The 52-year-old Englishman has been out of the sport since his sacking last summer, but reportedly held talks with Lawrence Stroll in March. In the last 24 hours fresh reports claim the Silverstone team has now sent 'a new SOS' to Horner.

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