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Christian Horner and Lewis Hamilton look at each other in a composite featuring a Ferrari logo background

F1 News Today: Christian Horner's Ferrari return, Lewis Hamilton's three-word message

Christian Horner and Lewis Hamilton look at each other in a composite featuring a Ferrari logo background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Christian Horner's Ferrari return, Lewis Hamilton's three-word message

All the major F1 news on Wednesday July 1

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist
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Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone admits he tried to persuade Christian Horner to join Ferrari after his exit from Red Bull.

The 52-year-old Englishman has been out of the sport since being sacked last July after a tumultuous start to the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton's three-word message to Max Verstappen

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton issued a message to his old rival Max Verstappen after a hard-fought Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished the race down in fifth while Verstappen managed to claim second, his best grand prix result of 2026 so far.

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Newey announces 'big' Aston Martin upgrades and finally names the date

Aston Martin's team principal and managing technical partner Adrian Newey has revealed details about the team's much-needed F1 upgrades, confirming they are on the horizon.

After Lawrence Stroll announced the blockbuster signing of the former Red Bull design genius in 2024, plenty of hype was built up around Newey's Silverstone arrival.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin boss Adrian Newey
Aston Martin boss Adrian Newey

The F1 British Grand Prix tent that costs £24,000, here's what you get

The time has come for British motorsport fans to pack their raincoats, sun cream tubes and reusable water bottles (as is the state of English weather) and descend on Northamptonshire for this weekend's F1 British Grand Prix.

But whilst many of the expected 570,000 spectators will be soaking in the atmosphere from the Abbey Meadows and Woodcote Fields campsites, those who can spare a whopping £24,000 will be getting cosy in the Silverstone pop-up hotel.

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George Russell reveals 'abnormal' strategy stopped Max Verstappen from winning

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell has revealed the 'very different' driving style that allowed him to defeat Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell took a stunning pole position-race victory double at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, boosting his chances of claiming the drivers' championship by decreasing the gap in the standings to rival Kimi Antonelli to 40 points.

➡️ READ MORE

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