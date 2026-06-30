The F1 British Grand Prix tent that costs £24,000, here's what you get
The F1 British Grand Prix tent that costs £24,000, here's what you get
The British GP is expecting a record number of attendees in 2026Make us your Google favorite
The time has come for British motorsport fans to pack their raincoats, sun cream tubes and reusable water bottles (as is the state of English weather) and descend on Northamptonshire for this weekend's F1 British Grand Prix.
But whilst many of the expected 570,000 spectators will be soaking in the atmosphere from the Abbey Meadows and Woodcote Fields campsites, those who can spare a whopping £24,000 will be getting cosy in the Silverstone pop-up hotel.
Yes. You read that right. A spot in the luxury trackside temporary living venue of 'The Pop-Up Hotel' would set you back £24,000 this weekend at the British GP. 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button has already revealed that the pop-up hotel is where he will be watching the action unfold from this weekend, here's how you could join him.
Fancy watching the sprint weekend from a pool literally metres away from the catch fence? This is the place for you...
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What does £24,000 get you at The Pop-Up Hotel?
The British GP's status as the 'Glastonbury of the F1 calendar' has never been stronger than in 2026, where the track is hosting a star-studded musical lineup, dedicated 'big-top stage' suitable for families, and even a comedy tent.
But what makes the race weekend in Silverstone even more like the legendary UK festival is the pop-up hotel experience.
The brand is an official accomodation partner of the 2026 F1 British GP and also offers accommodation at Glastonbury, Monaco, Monza and for the Ryder Cup in Adare.
Despite fans around the UK preparing to arrive at the circuit to set up camp as early as Wednesday, July 1, there are still very limited tickets available.
This year's pop-up hotel experience offers fans the unique opportunity to stay on the inner-track of Silverstone with ridiculous views of the Hangar Straight, putting them right in the heart of the action.
There's even a brand new swim-up bar this year (they've graduated from a measly hot tub).
The rooms, tents, living spaces, RV's and more that are on offer range from 'deluxe' level (£474 per person per night) to £23,995 for the almighty Tipi Tenthouse Suite, which is designed for six adult guests but can be extended to 10 guests for an additional fee.
To view pictures of the pricey tent accommodation and see what's on offer, click here.
The spacious tipi is the embodiment of glamping. The fully furnished living and dining room will make you feel right at home with a carpeted mat floor with rugs, multiple sofas, cushions and throws and a coffee table.
There is also an en-suite shower room with a flushing toilet and basin inside, fully stocked with towels and toiletries.
King and/or twin beds are available in the bedrooms which of course come with mattresses, bedding, side tables, mood lighting including lanterns and extra hanging rails and deckchairs to help you settle in when you're not busy watching the on-track action.
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