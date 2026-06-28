When is the next F1 race? British Grand Prix schedule and details for 2026
When is the next F1 race? British Grand Prix schedule and details for 2026
Get ready F1 fans, Silverstone is next up on the calendar!Make us your Google favorite
Following the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, the stars of the F1 grid have to prepare for a quick turnaround as they head to Silverstone just days later for the British Grand Prix.
After winning the race in Spielberg, George Russell is now back in the title fight having usurped Lewis Hamilton from his second-place position in the drivers' standings.
The British Mercedes star is now only 40 points behind his team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli, with seven-time champion and Silverstone hero Hamilton six points behind his compatriot in third.
The ninth round of the 2026 season will see the drivers head to what will be a home race for many including Hamilton and Russell at the iconic Silverstone Circuit for the British GP.
And what's even better news for British F1 fans is that there's only a few days to go until we do it all again for the jam-packed race weekend on home turf.
After the Austrian GP, the 2026 campaign rolls straight into another race week, with the on-track action commencing at Silverstone on Friday, July 3 and running all the way through to Sunday, July 5.
Hamilton will be looking to regain P2 in the championship and close the gap to Antonelli in front of his adoring home crowd, but he'll have to find some straight-line speed from somewhere at the wheel of his Ferrari to stand a decent chance of doing so.
F1 RESULTS: Austrian Grand Prix times and positions after Max Verstappen masterclass
Is the British GP a sprint weekend?
Yes, the race weekend at Silverstone will move away from the traditional F1 race format and see the sprint schedule return to the Northamptonshire circuit for the first time since it hosted the inaugural event in 2021.
The single practice session of the weekend will take place on Friday, July 3, at 12:30 BST before the sprint qualifying takes place later that day at 4:30pm.
The morning of Saturday, July 4 will then host the Silverstone sprint before qualifying follows on Saturday afternoon.
The British Grand Prix will then take place on Sunday, July 5, with a lights out time of 3pm (BST).
You can see the full F1 weekend schedule below.
F1 2026 British Grand Prix schedule
These are the confirmed Formula 1 session times for the 2026 British Grand Prix:
|Session
|Date
|Local time (BST)
|US Eastern (EDT)
|Practice 1
|Friday July 3
|12:30-13:30
|07:30-08:30
|Sprint Qualifying
|Friday July 3
|16:30-17:14
|11:30-12:14
|Sprint
|Saturday July 4
|12:00-13:00
|07:00-08:00
|Qualifying
|Saturday July 4
|16:00-17:00
|11:00-12:00
|Race
|Sunday July 5
|15:00
|10:00
F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details
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