F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark
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Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled it out the old-fashioned way during the Austrian Grand Prix, getting involved in a tussle for the ages.
Verstappen began the home race for Red Bull from fifth and quickly made his way forward. The RB22 showed impressive pace in the Austrian Alps, and after a brief tussle between Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli, Verstappen managed to gain time on both through a series of tight corners.
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Ferrari F1 boss warns George Russell may have set 'disastrous' benchmark at Austrian Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has raised concerns that the manner in which George Russell claimed pole for the Austrian Grand Prix could set a bad example for the rest of the grid.
Saturday's qualifying at the Red Bull Ring ended in dramatic fashion when four-time champion Max Verstappen crashed in Q3 at Turn 9, initially triggering a single yellow flag before double-waved yellows were issued 15 seconds later.
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Christian Horner Ferrari plan revealed with F1 return still pending
Christian Horner is still waiting for the opportunity to return to F1 after his sacking by Red Bull in the summer of 2026.
The 52-year-old Englishman has been linked with Ferrari in the past, and a close confidant says he tried to push him in that direction.
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Fernando Alonso claims 'inspiring' signs as Project Newey finally has liftoff at Aston Martin
Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has been much more positive about his Aston Martin team's performance this weekend, suggesting that project Adrian Newey is well and truly on the right track.
Since design legend Newey joined in March 2025, things have hugely challenging for the team and their drivers Alonso and Lance Stroll.
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George Russell admits 'I haven't talked with Toto Wolff over 2027 Mercedes drive'
Mercedes F1 driver George Russell has confirmed that he will be racing at Mercedes next year, but admitted that he has not talked to his boss Toto Wolff about it.
Russell is currently involved in a championship battle with team-mate Kimi Antonelli, sat 40 points behind the young Italian.
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Red Bull F1 chief Laurent Mekies reveals downside to Max Verstappen being so good
Red Bull may boast the talent of Max Verstappen among their ranks for now, but that isn't always a good thing according to team principal Laurent Mekies.
The Red Bull F1 chief revealed during last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix proceedings that there is often a downside to having a star driver as fast as Verstappen.
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