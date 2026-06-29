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Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton hits back at Max Verstappen: 'You can't expect that'

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton hits back at Max Verstappen: 'You can't expect that'

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen enjoyed their fight up against each other

By Jan Bolscher.
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Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled it out the old-fashioned way during the Austrian Grand Prix, getting involved in a tussle for the ages.

Verstappen began the home race for Red Bull from fifth and quickly made his way forward. The RB22 showed impressive pace in the Austrian Alps, and after a brief tussle between Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli, Verstappen managed to gain time on both through a series of tight corners.

The four-time world champion then turned his attention to Hamilton, closing the gap rapidly, although overtaking the seven-time champion proved to be another challenge.

The pair were squabbling over second position, and lap after lap came and went with Verstappen trying to overtake Hamilton into turn three and in the succeeding corners.

At one point, the Dutch driver suggested over team radio that Hamilton wasn’t following the rules while defending, asking for a penalty for the seven-time champion. But Hamilton was handed a no further action verdict by FIA race stewards.

Verstappen made several daring overtaking attempts, but Hamilton fought back every time a few corners later. The resulting duel was a thrilling display of traditional racing, with Verstappen ultimately coming out on top.

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Hamilton issues defiant statement about Verstappen battle

Verstappen chose not to pursue further penalties, and eventually made the position stick, going on to finish the race in second while Hamilton faltered in his pursuit of an eighth title, finishing fifth.

After the race, Hamilton was asked about Verstappen's call on team radio for a penalty, and was defiant in telling Verstappen that he is not likely to find a way past him in the fashion that he tried.

"Well, he went off the outside of the circuit," Hamilton told media after the race. "You can’t expect to overtake a champion around the outside.

"I wouldn’t expect to overtake him around the outside either. He was behind me at the apex, so he should have backed out. He didn’t."

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