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F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Austrian Grand Prix times and grid positions

Verstappen, red bull, austria — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Austrian Grand Prix times and grid positions

The times and positions from Saturday's qualifying for the Austrian GP

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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Qualifying for the eighth round of the F1 2026 championship takes place today, Saturday, June 27, but who will claim pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix?

The all-important qualifying will kick off on Saturday afternoon at 4pm local time (CEST) which is 3pm for those tuning in from the UK.

Lewis Hamilton returns to the Red Bull Ring with that illusive first win in red under his belt after crossing the line in Barcelona last time out nearly 20 seconds ahead of George Russell.

It was the Mercedes star who clinched pole position in Spain, not his 41-year-old former team-mate, but will Russell be able to come back fighting in Austria?

His team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli will also be hoping to take the fifth pole position of his career after a disappointing DNF in Catalonia, with Red Bull also hoping they have given Max Verstappen a car capable of fighting for the top spot on the grid at their home track.

Check back to this page for the full results below.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

F1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2026

The below results table will be completed after Saturday's qualifying for the Austrian GP has taken place. Be sure to check back in on this page for the full times and qualifying order.

F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix Results
Position Driver Team Time/Status
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

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