F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit
All the latest news from the world of F1 on Saturday, June 27Make us your Google favorite
Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen has reportedly held 'secret talks' with McLaren about a team switch which would shock the world of F1.
Verstappen has an exit clause in his current contract which is likely to kick in when the summer break arrives next month, and speculation about his future is rampant.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull chief 'set to leave' for rival F1 team
Red Bull could be set to lose yet another key figure from within the ranks of their F1 team.
The Milton Keynes-based squad have suffered multiple big name departures over the last couple of years, most notable of which being former chief technical officer Adrian Newey.
And reports from the Austrian GP paddock appear to confirm that one of the last stars of the team from the Christian Horner era is set to leave for a rival squad.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull chief issues statement on Max Verstappen future
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has issued a statement about the F1 future of Max Verstappen as reports continue to link him with a move away from the team.
The 28-year-old driver has a contract at Red Bull through to 2028, but there is an exit clause which is highly likely to become active when the F1 summer break arrives next month.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari finally found their 'North Star' and F1 title race is on
Whisper it quietly, but Ferrari may just be emerging from the wilderness right into an F1 title battle, thanks in no small part to one Lewis Hamilton.
It is almost 20 years since the team sent out a world drivers' champion, when Kimi Raikkonen pipped then McLaren rookie Hamilton to the biggest prize way back in 2007.
So, could Hamilton be the one to bring title success back to the Scuderia as early as this season?
➡️ READ MORE
George Russell announces major contract news: 'I can confirm 100 percent'
George Russell has been seen by many experts as the odd man out should Toto Wolff trigger a move for Max Verstappen this summer.
As rumours swirl over Verstappen's early contract exit clause, his 28-year-old British rival has made a major announcement about his own future, and it could have huge ramifications for the Dutchman and the 2026 silly season.
➡️ READ MORE
Monaco Grand Prix result STILL in doubt as two drivers issue protest response
Which will come first, the entropic heat death of the universe or the official final result of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?
As McLaren and Red Bull's appeals work through the system, Pierre Gasly is currently the man in possession of the race's third-place trophy. For now.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen manager fires Red Bull warning: 'He wasn't born to compete in midfield'
- Yesterday 22:30
F1 News Today: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes set to announce huge driver move
- Yesterday 16:29
Just in
Recommended by the editors
McLaren F1 abandon radical design plan after last-minute issue
F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked
Martin Brundle pays tribute after Sky Sports F1 presenter's departure
Latest News
McLaren F1 abandon radical design plan after last-minute issue
- 17 minutes ago
Red Bull insider on Max Verstappen F1 quit threat: 'When he talks I listen'
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit
- 1 hour ago
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked
- 2 hours ago
Racing Bulls boss makes Tsolov statement as 2027 seat rumours ramp up
- Yesterday 23:15
Most read
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
- 10 june
Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton replacement at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 11 june
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role
- 7 june
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 24 june