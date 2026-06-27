F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit

All the latest news from the world of F1 on Saturday, June 27

Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen has reportedly held 'secret talks' with McLaren about a team switch which would shock the world of F1.

Verstappen has an exit clause in his current contract which is likely to kick in when the summer break arrives next month, and speculation about his future is rampant.

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Red Bull chief 'set to leave' for rival F1 team

Red Bull could be set to lose yet another key figure from within the ranks of their F1 team.

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The Milton Keynes-based squad have suffered multiple big name departures over the last couple of years, most notable of which being former chief technical officer Adrian Newey.

And reports from the Austrian GP paddock appear to confirm that one of the last stars of the team from the Christian Horner era is set to leave for a rival squad.

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Red Bull chief issues statement on Max Verstappen future

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has issued a statement about the F1 future of Max Verstappen as reports continue to link him with a move away from the team.

The 28-year-old driver has a contract at Red Bull through to 2028, but there is an exit clause which is highly likely to become active when the F1 summer break arrives next month.

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Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari finally found their 'North Star' and F1 title race is on

Lewis Hamilton is appearing more confident than ever at Ferrari

Whisper it quietly, but Ferrari may just be emerging from the wilderness right into an F1 title battle, thanks in no small part to one Lewis Hamilton.

It is almost 20 years since the team sent out a world drivers' champion, when Kimi Raikkonen pipped then McLaren rookie Hamilton to the biggest prize way back in 2007.

So, could Hamilton be the one to bring title success back to the Scuderia as early as this season?

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Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari found their 'North Star' again.

George Russell announces major contract news: 'I can confirm 100 percent'

George Russell has been seen by many experts as the odd man out should Toto Wolff trigger a move for Max Verstappen this summer.

As rumours swirl over Verstappen's early contract exit clause, his 28-year-old British rival has made a major announcement about his own future, and it could have huge ramifications for the Dutchman and the 2026 silly season.

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Monaco Grand Prix result STILL in doubt as two drivers issue protest response

Which will come first, the entropic heat death of the universe or the official final result of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?

As McLaren and Red Bull's appeals work through the system, Pierre Gasly is currently the man in possession of the race's third-place trophy. For now.

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