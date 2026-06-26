Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has issued a statement about the F1 future of Max Verstappen as reports continue to link him with a move away from the team.

The 28-year-old driver has a contract at Red Bull through to 2028, but there is an exit clause which is highly likely to become active when the F1 summer break arrives next month.

Verstappen has been strongly linked with a move to Mercedes already this year, as Red Bull struggle to get to grips with the new regulations in the sport and their new status as a power unit manufacturer.

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Now in the last 24 hours there is yet more speculation and this time it concerns McLaren, with reports suggesting 'secret talks' have taken place about a possible swap involving Oscar Piastri.

It was against this backdrop that Mekies spoke at a press conference at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, and he is clearly still hopeful that the team will hang on to their star asset.

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Verstappen wants to stay, but he also wants a fast car

”Max has made clear to us that he wants to continue with the team. It’s equally clear that he needs a fast car for him to be happy with the team," he explained.

“You may recall also that he has been vocal about the progress that we needed to have on the regulations.

"We are in the fortunate situation for the sport where there have been very open sessions between FIA, F1 and the teams, and we have managed to tweak these regulations for 2027 and 2028.

"And I think it’s great not only for Max, it’s great for the fast drivers and it’s great for the sport.”

Verstappen wants to stay at Red Bull but he wants a fast car too.

Red Bull working hard to keep Verstappen

Mekies referring to Verstappen's desire for a fast car is crucial here - it is something the Dutchman's manager Raymond Vermeulen also alluded to just days ago.

When confirming that the exit clause in Verstappen's contract is real, Vermeulen said his client's first choice would be to stay with Red Bull. But he also added that the four-time world champion "should have the opportunity to win".

Red Bull have made a big move only this week to try and persuade Verstappen to stay - bringing a huge raft of upgrades to their 2026 car for what is their home race in Austria. The way the car performs on the back of those could be crucial.

'Monaghan exit' adds to Red Bull talent drain

While Verstappen, for now, remains very much at Red Bull, Mekies also had to respond to Friday's reports that chief engineer Paul Monaghan is set to leave for Cadillac.

Paul Monaghan is set to leave Red Bull for Cadillac.

Monaghan exiting Red Bull would be another huge blow for a team which two years ago had an enviable array of motorsport talent behind the scenes.

Since then we have seen the departures of Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Helmut Marko among others, while Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is joining McLaren in 2028.

The talent drain is significant in Milton Keynes, and Mekies spoke in detail about the work being done to try and redress the balance.

"I don’t think it will be right for me to comment on every single rumour that comes out," he argued.

"If I look at the names that have been circulating in the last few months, most of them are still in the garage. Some had never wanted to leave, some have changed their mind and are staying with us.

"So, I don’t think it will be fair for our people through the ranks that I start commenting about these guys. Paul is actually here today. He has been working very hard to get our cars out this morning.

Keeping talent is top priority for Mekies and Red Bull

"And as I said, we also made very clear, that there is nothing more important to us than making sure we are in a position to keep our talents and to attract the ones we need, and that remains the highest priority.

"As for Max, Max wants a fast car, always wanted a fast car, and he completely trusts us in making sure we are doing everything we can, short term and long term, to ensure return to success and continuous success.

"And it’s a bit like the question earlier about the package: we look at the result on the track, that’s the only thing that matters, and hopefully those results will improve rapidly."

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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