Rachel Brookes issues poignant statement after shock Sky Sports F1 exit
Rachel Brookes issues poignant statement after shock Sky Sports F1 exit
The former Sky Sports presenter is moving on to a new challengeMake us your Google favorite
Former Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes has shared a moving statement just days after announcing her shock exit from the British broadcaster.
Brookes had been a key part of Sky's live coverage of F1 race weekends since the channel acquired the rights to cover the pinnacle of motorsport in 2012.
Having previously hosted the F1 Show alongside axed pundit and former FIA steward Johnny Herbert, Brookes went on to present Sky Sports News before becoming a reporter who was frequently tasked with handling driver interview in the media pen during race weekends.
But on Wednesday, June 24, the journalist announced via social media that she would be leaving the Sky Sports F1 family with immediate effect, writing: "After many years at Sky I am moving on to exciting new ventures and looking forward to what comes next.
"I have left the Sky F1 team but F1 still has my heart & so I’ll still be involved in it. I’ll keep you posted, in the meantime see you at Silverstone!"
At the time of the announcement, a spokesperson for Sky told GPFans: "Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage. Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours."
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Rachel Brookes encourages fans to make 'leap' into unknown
Brookes received heaps of support following the shock news of her departure, including an encouraging message from F1 legend Martin Brundle, who praised her 'professionalism'.
She later posted a highlights reel of her time with the team both on screen, away from the track and with Sky as a whole, with a caption that read: "And a massive thank you to this gang. Our crew. Some of the faces have changed over the years but we could not do it without them and they are the best at what they do and the best company on the road."
As the British Grand Prix at Silverstone approaches, Brookes shared a poignant message on her Instagram story, which perhaps points to the mindset that helped her leave the Sky Sports team after being an integral part of it for more than 14 years.
The message simply read: "It's wild how leaping bravely into the unknown is how you level up."
READ MORE: Sky F1 commentator David Croft apologises live on air for remarks about F1 driver
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