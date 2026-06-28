Sky F1 commentator David Croft apologises live on air for remarks about former F1 star

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft issued a brutal takedown of a former F1 star at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Croft made the remarks during qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, before immediately apologising to former driver Nikita Mazepin

Mazepin was a Haas driver for the 2021 season, but was replaced ahead of 2022 with Russia's invasion of Ukraine causing Haas to rip up their sponsorship deal with Uralkali, a Russian company owned by Mazepin's father.

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Dmitry Mazepin was allegedly a close ally of Vladimir Putin, and their decision to rip up the sponsorship with Uralkali directly impacted Nikita, whose seat was funded by the company.

Instead, Haas brought in Kevin Magnussen, and despite Mazepin having EU sanctions dropped by a decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union, his pointless performance in his one and only F1 season means that he has never been under consideration for a return to the grid.

But Mazepin has clearly still not been forgotten by F1 legend Croft. The Brit appeared to make reference to Mazepin's old nickname 'Mazespin' during a live broadcast in Austria.

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Croft in brutal Mazepin takedown

Speaking during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, Croft said about the Red Bull Ring: “From turn one to what is essentially turn two but it’s a flat out kink, a whole load of black marks, you’ve got it down the main straight too.

“It looks like Nikita Mazepin has been doing some demonstrations.”

Karun Chandhok, clearly shocked by Croft's comments, said: “Harsh Crofty!”

Croft then said: “Harsh but fair,” before going on to apologise to the former Haas driver: “Apologies to Nikita Mazepin, I’m so sorry.”

What is Mazepin doing now?

Mazepin has a new sport - he is now officially a triathlete.

His first big triathlon came last year at a new race called Challenge Sir Bani Yas, which takes place on an island in the United Arab Emirates.

Mazepin took part in the big race as an Age Grouper in the 24-29 category, over a 1.9km swim, 96km bike and 21.1km run, and finished fourth in his age category.

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