close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen embrace at the Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton's three-word message to Max Verstappen after Austrian Grand Prix scrap

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen embrace at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton's three-word message to Max Verstappen after Austrian Grand Prix scrap

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton hold a mutual respect with one another

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton issued a message to his old rival Max Verstappen after a hard-fought Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished the race down in fifth while Verstappen managed to claim second, his best grand prix result of 2026 so far.

But arguably one of the highlights of the entire race was Hamilton and Verstappen's fierce battle for second place at the beginning of the grand prix.

For several laps, Verstappen tried to overtake Hamilton into turn three and in the succeeding corners, but each time the Dutchman would get his nose ahead, Hamilton would fight back, desperate to keep hold of that second position.

At one point, the Dutch driver suggested over team radio that Hamilton wasn’t following the rules while defending, asking for a penalty for the seven-time champion, but Hamilton was handed a no further action verdict by FIA race stewards before eventually Verstappen got past him.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen reveals sabbatical plans as Sky star apologises on air for remarks

Hamilton and Verstappen's mutual show of respect

After the race, the pair were all smiles as they appreciated the battle that the other driver had given them.

"Good race man," Hamilton exclaimed when talking to Verstappen, before the pair shook hands in the media pen.

The lovely moment was a far cry from their previous battles, particularly during the 2021 season when they were fighting for the drivers' championship title.

Verstappen curses Hamilton battle

After the race, Verstappen hinted that his battle with Hamilton may have prevented him from challenging for the race victory.

Verstappen finished 1.6 seconds behind eventual winner George Russell, and was honing in on the Mercedes driver in the closing stages.

"I was closing the gap even after the battles that I had with Lewis," Verstappen told media after the race. "It was cool, but it made us of course lose quite a bit of time.

"So yeah, every time catching up. But then in the middle of the second stint, something happened with the car on the rear axle, which made me lose pace, and that just stayed there until the end. So that’s a bit of a shame."

READ MORE: McLaren reveal terms for Max Verstappen transfer

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark

  • 56 minutes ago
Toto Wolff admits Mercedes are 'enjoying' Lewis Hamilton resurgence

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes are 'enjoying' Lewis Hamilton resurgence

  • 1 hour ago
George Russell reveals 'abnormal' strategy stopped Max Verstappen from winning

George Russell reveals 'abnormal' strategy stopped Max Verstappen from winning

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen takes shot at George Russell in untelevised F1 team radio

Max Verstappen takes shot at George Russell in untelevised F1 team radio

  • Today 12:30
Red Bull F1 mass exodus leaves questions but Max Verstappen has the answers

Red Bull F1 mass exodus leaves questions but Max Verstappen has the answers

  • Today 11:00
Max Verstappen transfer drama as new McLaren bombshell rocks F1 paddock

Max Verstappen transfer drama as new McLaren bombshell rocks F1 paddock

  • Today 09:55

Just in

16:41
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark
15:56
Toto Wolff admits Mercedes are 'enjoying' Lewis Hamilton resurgence
14:57
The F1 British Grand Prix tent that costs £24,000, here's what you get
13:59
George Russell reveals 'abnormal' strategy stopped Max Verstappen from winning
13:10
Adrian Newey confirms health issues in Aston Martin update
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

The F1 British Grand Prix tent that costs £24,000, here's what you get British Grand Prix

The F1 British Grand Prix tent that costs £24,000, here's what you get

2 hours ago
Adrian Newey confirms health issues in Aston Martin update Latest F1 News

Adrian Newey confirms health issues in Aston Martin update

Today 13:10
Red Bull F1 mass exodus leaves questions but Max Verstappen has the answers F1 Analysis

Red Bull F1 mass exodus leaves questions but Max Verstappen has the answers

Today 11:00
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix

Today 09:10
Ontdek het op Google Play
x