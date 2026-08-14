Red Bull star 'next in line' for F1 seat set for Imola test

The Red Bull academy star described as 'next in line' for an F1 seat is set for his first test at Imola later this month.

Nikola Tsolov has been on Red Bull's books since the end of 2024, and so far he has achieved strong results with the team.

The Bulgarian driver finished second in F3 in 2025, and currently leads the way in F2 ahead of Gabriele Mini.

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Speculation has linked Tsolov with a promotion to F1 next season, and Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane has confirmed he is 'next in line' when it comes to a seat at Red Bull's junior outfit.

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Nikola Tsolov set for first F1 test

Although that doesn't necessarily mean he is going to be in F1 in 2027, Tsolov now looks set for his first test in an F1 car later this month.

That is according to Motorsport Italia journalist Jacopo Rava, who reports that Tsolov will drive the VCARB 02 (Racing Bulls' 2025 car) at Imola.

The test will take place alongside Racing Bulls' final filming day of the season, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad also set to be in action, although they will be driving in Italy around the same time, although they will be in the 2026 car.

Nikola Tsolov currently leads the F2 championship / Credit: Red Bull content pool

Tsolov's future set to be decided later this year

Permane's 'next in line' comments came ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix last month, where the Racing Bulls chief addressed Tsolov's progress and revealed that a decision on his future was set to come later in the year.

"Yeah, he’s doing incredibly well. I think this morning in practice he was quickest," said Permane.

"He’s now leading the championship, I think, after his great weekend at Silverstone. So, to say he’s on the radar would be a little bit of an understatement. He’s next in line, I think it’s fair to say.

"When that’ll be, I don’t know, honestly. It’s definitely not untrue to say we’re not thinking about it at the moment.

"He’s there, he’s doing his job, we’re doing our job, and we’ll make a call on whether, if and when, he comes up to Racing Bulls later this year, I’m sure."

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