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Verstappen, socials

Red Bull reveal special race suit for Max Verstappen's last home race in F1

Verstappen, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull reveal special race suit for Max Verstappen's last home race in F1

A stylish way to go out

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Max Verstappen is set for his final home race in F1 at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, and Red Bull have made a special reveal ahead of the event.

The team announced on their social media channels on Sunday that both Verstappen and teammate Isack Hadjar are set for a new look to mark the occasion, set to wear new race suits with an orange twist.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort has a long history dating back to the 1950s, but the event was reintroduced to the F1 calendar in 2021 after a 36-year wait.

Verstappen has since won three home races, but this will be his last opportunity to take that tally to four, with the Dutch Grand Prix set to leave the F1 calendar indefinitely from 2027.

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Red Bull reveal special suits for Zandvoort

Red Bull's new suits remain predominantly navy for the event, but will now incorporate the colour orange for this weekend, representing the national colour of the Netherlands.

Verstappen's suit in particular has more orange than Hadjar's, with bold orange panels across the shoulders, sides, and legs and a white trim around them. Hadjar's is the opposite, with bold white panels with an orange trim.

Those details carry all the way through to the drivers' gloves and boots, with both Verstappen and Hadjar sporting an entirely new look from top to bottom.

Of course, Verstappen has already unveiled a special race helmet to mark his final Dutch Grand Prix, with the Red Bull star is set to don a helmet featuring a predominantly white base, with bold, flowing blue stripes and flowers on top in Delfts Blauw styling.

Hopefully, the suits are waterproof, with plenty of rain currently forecast throughout the weekend at Zandvoort.

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar

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