Who is F1's GOAT? Depending on your generation, maybe it's Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, or even Ayrton Senna. Maybe you go right back to Jim Clark.

Who is Lewis Hamilton's GOAT? It's---actually, we can stop capitalising that in this case. Who is Lewis Hamilton's goat? As in, hey, who's this actual furry animal goat that he's carrying around in his latest Instagram post?

The seven-time world champion has posted some fresh shots from his summer break this week, clearly taking time to rest and relax before heading back to the track in Zandvoort this weekend as he tries to bleat beat the 19-year-old kid Kimi Antonelli to the title.

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Hamilton is looking to buck a recent trend of drivers sparking a second-half fightback only to fall just short, like Lando Norris in 2024 and Max Verstappen in 2025, and will have to work herder than ever to make it back to the mountaintop and stand udderly alone on eight world championships.

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Hamilton 'recharged' for second half of F1 season

His Instagram post, which includes the aforementioned video of the 41-year-old shirtless and clutching a reasonably sized goat to his chest, was captioned: "Only some of my Summer break. Grateful for the days away. I’m heading back to track recharged and ready."

It's not just goats, of course. Included in the photodump are a shot of Kim Kardashian on a swing, and a tiny, tiny lizard sat on Hamilton's wrist, as well as some nice family shots.

Hamilton sits 50 points back from Antonelli with half the season left to go and Ferrari looking to close the development gap, with the Mercedes team's questionable reliability lying in wait to give the Brit a huge potential boost at any moment.

Hey, did you know that goats have rectangular pupils? If you actually look at a goat's eye it's kinda weird, honestly. Octopuses have the same thing, and they're well freaky. This isn't related to F1, it's just interesting.

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