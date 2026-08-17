Lewis Hamilton 'recharged and ready' for Ferrari title fight after GOAT visit
Lewis Hamilton 'recharged and ready' for Ferrari title fight after GOAT visit
We know who our GOAT is!Make us your Google favorite
Who is F1's GOAT? Depending on your generation, maybe it's Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, or even Ayrton Senna. Maybe you go right back to Jim Clark.
Who is Lewis Hamilton's GOAT? It's---actually, we can stop capitalising that in this case. Who is Lewis Hamilton's goat? As in, hey, who's this actual furry animal goat that he's carrying around in his latest Instagram post?
The seven-time world champion has posted some fresh shots from his summer break this week, clearly taking time to rest and relax before heading back to the track in Zandvoort this weekend as he tries to
bleat beat the 19-year-old kid Kimi Antonelli to the title.
Hamilton is looking to buck a recent trend of drivers sparking a second-half fightback only to fall just short, like Lando Norris in 2024 and Max Verstappen in 2025, and will have to work herder than ever to make it back to the mountaintop and stand udderly alone on eight world championships.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin's stunning turnaround, Lewis x Kylie go viral and a Ferrari world record
Hamilton 'recharged' for second half of F1 season
His Instagram post, which includes the aforementioned video of the 41-year-old shirtless and clutching a reasonably sized goat to his chest, was captioned: "Only some of my Summer break. Grateful for the days away. I’m heading back to track recharged and ready."
It's not just goats, of course. Included in the photodump are a shot of Kim Kardashian on a swing, and a tiny, tiny lizard sat on Hamilton's wrist, as well as some nice family shots.
Hamilton sits 50 points back from Antonelli with half the season left to go and Ferrari looking to close the development gap, with the Mercedes team's questionable reliability lying in wait to give the Brit a huge potential boost at any moment.
Hey, did you know that goats have rectangular pupils? If you actually look at a goat's eye it's kinda weird, honestly. Octopuses have the same thing, and they're well freaky. This isn't related to F1, it's just interesting.
READ MORE: F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking
READ MORE: Fernando Alonso F1 blow as Honda chief delivers reality check
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen 'fed up', rain threatens Dutch Grand Prix, and a Ferrari world record
- Today 16:55
Fernando Alonso faces Honda reality check as Red Bull star backed for promotion: F1 News Recap
- Just now
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'
Verstappen McLaren warning, Audi statement and FOURTEEN seats still open - F1 Transfer Roundup
F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking
Lewis Hamilton takes Kylie Jenner on a 'birthday ride'
Latest News
Fernando Alonso faces Honda reality check as Red Bull star backed for promotion: F1 News Recap
- Just now
Axed F1 star Yuki Tsunoda linked with stunning switch after McLaren driver signing
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton 'recharged and ready' for Ferrari title fight after GOAT visit
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull reveal special race suit for Max Verstappen's last home race in F1
- 2 hours ago
Honda max out budget as major Aston Martin upgrade set to be unleashed at Dutch GP
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull star reacts to team boss' unexpected backing for F1 promotion
- Today 17:28
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august