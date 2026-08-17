F1 team boss reveals he was fired at the deli counter: 'I was buying my ham'
F1 team boss reveals he was fired at the deli counter: 'I was buying my ham'
[Insert ham-related joke here]Make us your Google favorite
Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner has revealed exactly where he was and what he was doing when he got the call to tell him he had been let go.
Team owner Gene Haas called up the outspoken team principal while he was at the supermarket – specifically at the deli counter, he revealed on the High Performance Podcast network – to let him know that his contract wouldn't be renewed.
Steiner also admitted that he wasn't surprised to get the call from the American team owner, saying their relationship had been going downhill in part because he vocally disagreed with the direction the team was taking.
He did also take credit for the team's massive improvement in 2024, the season immediately after his departure, insisting that the groundwork laid by him and some others who left (including technical director Simone Resta) was what sparked that turnaround.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin's stunning turnaround, Lewis x Kylie go viral and a Ferrari world record
Steiner: I was picking up my ham for the night
Having already revealed that he was at the supermarket when he got the call from Haas, Steiner added: "I was at the deli counter picking up my ham for the night, or salami.
"My wife was with me, we were there and it was quite funny. I said 'I'm not with Haas anymore', and she said 'how do you mean?', you know, in the supermarket, on the cell phone.
"'Okay, and? It's okay', we went home, had dinner, I slept perfectly and I was even happier the next morning when I got up because for me, a new world opened, and I just wanted to move on with life."
When asked if he was surprised to receive the call ending his time with the team, he said: "No, no, no, because the relationship wasn't good there for a while. It was not what it was at the beginning, because I didn't agree with the vision of the team.
"I know myself well enough, if I don't agree with something I'm not very collaborative. I tried to fix it, I had ideas to fix it and all that, but it was not welcome to have ideas."
READ MORE: F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking
READ MORE: Fernando Alonso F1 blow as Honda chief delivers reality check
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen 'fed up', rain threatens Dutch Grand Prix, and a Ferrari world record
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'
Verstappen McLaren warning, Audi statement and FOURTEEN seats still open - F1 Transfer Roundup
F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking
Lewis Hamilton takes Kylie Jenner on a 'birthday ride'
Latest News
Red Bull star reacts to team boss' unexpected backing for F1 promotion
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen 'fed up', rain threatens Dutch Grand Prix, and a Ferrari world record
- 1 hour ago
F1 team boss reveals he was fired at the deli counter: 'I was buying my ham'
- 3 hours ago
Mercedes F1 chief reveals massive frustration as team accused of underperforming
- Today 14:01
F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - danger of rain for Zandvoort farewell
- Today 12:27
Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'
- Today 10:59
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august