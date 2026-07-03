Full results and times from qualifying for the sprint race at Silverstone

Cat, meet pigeons. Lewis Hamilton utterly dominated Friday running at the British Grand Prix, setting the fastest time in practice before staying top of the timing boards for every single part of sprint qualifying in the early evening.

The Brit will start on pole for Saturday's sprint race, and may well have installed himself as favourite for a record tenth British Grand Prix victory on Sunday with his relentless pace.

Kimi Antonelli will start alongside him on the front row ahead of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, with the next home driver George Russell down in fifth – on an all-British third row alongside Lando Norris.

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At the bottom of the timing sheets sat six drivers from three teams: Aston Martin, Cadillac and, unusually, Haas, with Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon qualifying 17th and 18th.

Williams pair Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon both managed to escape through into SQ2 (by just a hundredth of a second, in Sainz's case) to snap a brutal recent run. The pair will start 15th and 16th respectively.

British Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results - British Grand Prix Pos Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.376 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.011sec 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.321sec 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.327sec 5 George Russell Mercedes +0.357sec 6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.364sec 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.396sec 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.459sec 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.551sec 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.991sec 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine Eliminated in SQ2 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Eliminated in SQ2 13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Eliminated in SQ2 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine Eliminated in SQ2 15 Carlos Sainz Williams Eliminated in SQ2 16 Alex Albon Williams Eliminated in SQ2 17 Oliver Bearman Haas Eliminated in SQ1 18 Esteban Ocon Haas Eliminated in SQ1 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac Eliminated in SQ1 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac Eliminated in SQ1 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Eliminated in SQ1 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Eliminated in SQ1

Changes to F1 qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after SQ1 and SQ2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in SQ3.

Unlike in grand prix qualifying, where Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12, sprint qualifying timings are unchanged (12 minutes for SQ1, 10 for SQ2, eight for SQ3).

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