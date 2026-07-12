F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract update and Ferrari cost cap controversy

F1 silly season is in full swing so of course the future of Lewis Hamilton is a hot topic as the sport starts to look to 2027 and beyond.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has spoken about the seven-time world champion's status with a possible Maranello extension mooted.

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Ferrari truth revealed over F1 Madring 'test' after cost cap controversy

Organisers at F1's newest track have set the record straight on 'untrue' rumours about Ferrari's recent filming day.

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The Madring will welcome a full field of F1 cars for the first time on September 11 for Spanish Grand Prix practice ahead of the race two days later, but Ferrari put wheels on the ground as early as this week.

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Red Bull are in crisis and Christian Horner has a chilling theory about why

After two decades of glorious success Red Bull appears to be in the midst of an F1 crisis, and Christian Horner has a theory about why.

The energy drinks giant made waves in motorsport as Horner built up one of the most successful operations in F1 history, claiming eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles after taking charge in 2005 following the takeover of the Jaguar team.

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Horner has a theory about Red Bull's struggles.

Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' after £75million Red Bull sacking

Horner meanwhile has a 'logical next step' following his sacking by Red Bull, according to prominent sports radio presenter Simon Jordan.

Jordan spoke about the former F1 team principal's current situation, and predicted what his next move will be.

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Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has revealed that Red Bull are 'keeping very close tabs' on Haas star Oliver Bearman.

Young Brit Bearman has been performing very well at Haas since joining the grid back in 2025, and has been a candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, when the time comes for the seven-time world champion to retire.

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Audi F1 boss exposes FIA rules loophole and uses Mercedes example

Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has hinted that Mercedes had potential to dupe the system when it came to the FIA's additional development and upgrade opportunities (ADUO) scheme.

ADUO was brought in at the start of the season amid the 2026 regulation changes, with it being designed to try and help struggling power unit manufacturers.

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F1 star poised to return in 2027, here are the teams he could join

Who doesn't love a comeback story?

Over the last year we've finally finished talking about whether Daniel Ricciardo will come back and drive in F1 (he won't). Instead, we have another ex-Red Bull driver who has a big fanbase!

Yuki Tsunoda was dropped from Red Bull's F1 lineup after 22 races as Max Verstappen's team-mate last year, moving into a test/reserve driver role after being replaced by Isack Hadjar.

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Kelly Piquet goes deep for the first time on online trolls and takes hard line on what is 'off limits'

Kelly Piquet has grown increasingly immune to the barrage of social media criticism but Max Verstappen's partner does have one very clear red line.

The 37-year-old Brazilian model and influencer has been F1 paddock royalty for a number of years and now shares a one-year-old baby daughter Lily with the four-time world champion.

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Kelly Piquet went deep about online criticism.

Rachel Brookes lands gig with F1 team after shock Sky Sports exit

Former Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes appears to have landed a new role, just weeks after her shock departure from the broadcasting company.

Brookes had been a key figure of Sky Sports' coverage of F1 since they gained the rights to show the sport in the UK back in 2012, and she was often interviewing drivers before grands prix, as well as asking the difficult questions in the media pen after sessions.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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