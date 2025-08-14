F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton criticised over recent claims as Christian Horner given x-rated jibe
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton criticised over recent claims as Christian Horner given x-rated jibe
Lewis Hamilton has been criticised for his recent attitude to life at Ferrari, with a former F1 team boss blasting the seven-time world champion.
Horner rivalry prompts X-rated jibe from Wolff
Axed F1 boss Christian Horner has been labelled a d**k by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff following the former Red Bull man's exit last month.
Norris pretty in pink as star gets behind the wheel of classic car
F1 championship contender Lando Norris has been spotted looking pretty in pink as he drove a classic car on his summer break.
Ricciardo gives REAL verdict over former team-mate Verstappen
Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his true feeling towards former team-mate Max Verstappen.
Sebastian Vettel open to stunning F1 return
The popular German won four world drivers' titles in succession at Red Bull between 2010-2013, before going on to race for Ferrari.
F1 fans go wild as Ferrari star wears KILT for the first time
F1 star Charles Leclerc has been dubbed 'Bonnie Prince Charlie' after appearing in a kilt for the first time.
