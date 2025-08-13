Norris pretty in pink as star gets behind the wheel of classic car

F1 championship contender Lando Norris has been spotted looking pretty in pink as he drove a classic car on his summer break.

The McLaren racer is currently enjoying some downtime away from the track as he gears up for the business end of the season.

But it seems that Norris just can't help himself when it comes to getting behind the wheel - even when he's on holiday.

Footage has emerged on social media showing the 25-year-old trying out a vintage pink Fiat 600 - complete with eyelashes on the headlights - in Ibiza this week, taking it for a spin whilst donning his trademark bucket hat.

Lando Norris is currently battling it out with team-mate Oscar Piastri for the drivers' championship

McLaren tight fight set to heat up

Norris' attention will soon return the world of F1, and his thrilling title battle with team-mate Oscar Piastri.

The pair are separated by just nine points going into the final 10 races of the campaign, with Norris narrowing the gap courtesy of a fine victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out.

Having won three of the past four races following a disastrous DNF in Canada back in June, Norris has built up some much-needed momentum.

There has been much debate over the past two seasons over which of the McLaren duo were seen as the team's No.1 driver.

CEO Zak Brown has come in for some criticism for his insistence on letting his star men battle it out on the track for glory.

But he doubled down on that stance earlier this month, writing that 'there's nothing better than seeing these guys battle it out' in an open letter to fans.

LANDO DRIVING IN STYLE DURING THE SUMMER BREAK!🚗😎



The McLaren driver just can’t stay away from cars, even on vacation, and was recently spotted behind the wheel of this unique pink ride!🛞#LandoNorris #McLaren #F1 #Formula1 #SummerBreak pic.twitter.com/CWTMPHXTef — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 13, 2025

