close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lando Norris, McLaren, Britain, British GP, 2025

Norris pretty in pink as star gets behind the wheel of classic car

Norris pretty in pink as star gets behind the wheel of classic car

Lando Norris, McLaren, Britain, British GP, 2025

F1 championship contender Lando Norris has been spotted looking pretty in pink as he drove a classic car on his summer break.

The McLaren racer is currently enjoying some downtime away from the track as he gears up for the business end of the season.

But it seems that Norris just can't help himself when it comes to getting behind the wheel - even when he's on holiday.

Footage has emerged on social media showing the 25-year-old trying out a vintage pink Fiat 600 - complete with eyelashes on the headlights - in Ibiza this week, taking it for a spin whilst donning his trademark bucket hat.

Lando Norris is currently battling it out with team-mate Oscar Piastri for the drivers' championship

McLaren tight fight set to heat up

Norris' attention will soon return the world of F1, and his thrilling title battle with team-mate Oscar Piastri.

The pair are separated by just nine points going into the final 10 races of the campaign, with Norris narrowing the gap courtesy of a fine victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out.

Having won three of the past four races following a disastrous DNF in Canada back in June, Norris has built up some much-needed momentum.

There has been much debate over the past two seasons over which of the McLaren duo were seen as the team's No.1 driver.

CEO Zak Brown has come in for some criticism for his insistence on letting his star men battle it out on the track for glory.

But he doubled down on that stance earlier this month, writing that 'there's nothing better than seeing these guys battle it out' in an open letter to fans.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton facing impossible decision as F1 champion open to amazing return

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related

McLaren F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • August 4, 2025 12:12
  • 1
Lando Norris reveals British GP regret after controversial Silverstone penalty
McLaren

Lando Norris reveals British GP regret after controversial Silverstone penalty

  • July 15, 2025 09:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Daniel Ricciardo gives REAL verdict over former team-mate Max Verstappen

  • 1 minute ago
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton lambasted over Ferrari pity party

  • 44 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible decision as F1 champion open to amazing return

  • 55 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Norris pretty in pink as star gets behind the wheel of classic car

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Christian Horner rivalry prompts X-rated jibe from Toto Wolff

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton accused of Ferrari conflict after numerous 'theatrics'

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix

  • 26 july
 F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
30.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident

  • 4 august

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x