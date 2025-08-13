Norris pretty in pink as star gets behind the wheel of classic car
Norris pretty in pink as star gets behind the wheel of classic car
F1 championship contender Lando Norris has been spotted looking pretty in pink as he drove a classic car on his summer break.
The McLaren racer is currently enjoying some downtime away from the track as he gears up for the business end of the season.
But it seems that Norris just can't help himself when it comes to getting behind the wheel - even when he's on holiday.
Footage has emerged on social media showing the 25-year-old trying out a vintage pink Fiat 600 - complete with eyelashes on the headlights - in Ibiza this week, taking it for a spin whilst donning his trademark bucket hat.
McLaren tight fight set to heat up
Norris' attention will soon return the world of F1, and his thrilling title battle with team-mate Oscar Piastri.
The pair are separated by just nine points going into the final 10 races of the campaign, with Norris narrowing the gap courtesy of a fine victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out.
Having won three of the past four races following a disastrous DNF in Canada back in June, Norris has built up some much-needed momentum.
There has been much debate over the past two seasons over which of the McLaren duo were seen as the team's No.1 driver.
CEO Zak Brown has come in for some criticism for his insistence on letting his star men battle it out on the track for glory.
But he doubled down on that stance earlier this month, writing that 'there's nothing better than seeing these guys battle it out' in an open letter to fans.
LANDO DRIVING IN STYLE DURING THE SUMMER BREAK!🚗😎— MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 13, 2025
The McLaren driver just can’t stay away from cars, even on vacation, and was recently spotted behind the wheel of this unique pink ride!🛞#LandoNorris #McLaren #F1 #Formula1 #SummerBreak pic.twitter.com/CWTMPHXTef
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton facing impossible decision as F1 champion open to amazing return
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
Related
Latest News
Daniel Ricciardo gives REAL verdict over former team-mate Max Verstappen
- 1 minute ago
Lewis Hamilton lambasted over Ferrari pity party
- 44 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible decision as F1 champion open to amazing return
- 55 minutes ago
Norris pretty in pink as star gets behind the wheel of classic car
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner rivalry prompts X-rated jibe from Toto Wolff
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton accused of Ferrari conflict after numerous 'theatrics'
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
- 26 july
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august