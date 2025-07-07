close global

Lando Norris, McLaren, Britain, British GP, 2025

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after British Grand Prix

Lando Norris, McLaren, Britain, British GP, 2025

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has been hit with a deleted lap verdict shared by the FIA after his British Grand Prix victory at Silverstone.

Norris stormed to victory at his home race, claiming his second consecutive race victory to close the gap in the standings to team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri to just eight points.

The Brit was helped by a Piastri penalty, which was given to the Australian driver for a safety car infringement, but he did brilliantly well to keep his head in treacherous and rapidly changing conditions.

Now, however, it has been revealed that the 25-year-old had a lap time deleted near the start of the race for not using the track at turn six.

With it just being the one offence, Norris was not punished further, with FIA race stewards publishing the full list of drivers that had lap times deleted at the end of every race.

Lando Norris won the British Grand Prix

Other drivers to have at least one lap time deleted throughout the 52-lap event were Piastri, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Ollie Bearman and Carlos Sainz.

Norris becomes British F1 great

As much of a popular driver as Norris has been among British F1 fans in recent seasons, particularly since challenging for the 2024 title, it is winning this race that really cements a British driver's legacy as a hero for fans.

The new 'Landostand' was packed to the rafters with fans, and he delighted them with a victory, despite only having qualified third.

Those fans can now look forward to a championship battle in the remaining 12 races of the season, with the Brit just eight points behind Piastri, who was visibly downbeat about his penalty after the race.

Norris still has a long way to go to match Hamilton's nine victories at the British GP, or indeed his seven world championships, but the McLaren star will head into the second half of the season full of confidence that he will be a world champion by the time F1 visits Silverstone again in July 2026.

McLaren FIA Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Silverstone British Grand Prix
