Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris was one of 10 drivers to be hit with an FIA ruling after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The McLaren star drove brilliantly well to secure victory around the Hungaroring having started in third, and he moved to within nine points of team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri thanks to the result.

Piastri - on a two-stop strategy as opposed to Norris' one-stop - did not have the pace to catch and pass the Brit in the closing stages, although a late lunge on the penultimate lap almost took both drivers out.

George Russell, who joked in the cooldown room that he wished the two drivers had come together to hand him a victory, finished third as he continued his impressive 2025 form.

A statement issued by FIA race stewards after the race revealed that both Norris and Russell were among 10 different drivers who were handed deleted lap verdicts throughout the 70-lap race distance.

Both drivers failed to use the track at turn seven on the same lap of the race, and had that particular lap time deleted.

The other drivers to have had lap times deleted during the race were Pierre Gasly, Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Franco Colapinto, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg - who had three different lap times deleted.

None of the 10 drivers were penalised for exceeding track limits, and the official race result from the Hungarian GP still stands.

Who will win the 2025 drivers' championship?

Piastri's lead is down at just nine points now as F1 heads into its summer break.

After the break, there are just 10 events remaining in the season, and it is now abundantly clear that there are no other drivers in the fight for this year's title.

That means that there will be a new name on the list of F1 world champions, with both drivers going for their maiden title win.

Piastri may have the points advantage at this stage, but Norris has the experience of having been in a title fight in the latter stages of a season before, just missing out to Max Verstappen in 2024.

With McLaren all but having wrapped up the constructors' championship with four consecutive one-two finishes, their two drivers will now be free to race until the end of the season as the title fight looks set to go down to the wire.

