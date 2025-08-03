F1 Results Today: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris staged a thriller as the F1 title rivals went wheel-to-wheel while Lewis Hamilton hit rock bottom at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc managed to maintain his lead ahead of Piastri throughout the race, but eventually was caught by the Aussie on Lap 51 denying the Ferrari star a grand prix victory.

However, Norris pulled off an impressive one-stop strategy and managed to fend off his team-mate to take a crucial win heading into the summer break.

Leclerc cut a frustrated figure over team radio, where he bemoaned Ferrari's evaporating pace and stated it would be 'a miracle' if they finished on the podium.

The 27-year-old was indeed proven right, when he was overtaken by George Russell for third with the Ferrari star accused of turning in on the Mercedes during braking.

Leclerc was placed under a late investigation for the incident and was given a five-second time penalty, but still maintained his fourth place finish.

However, his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton endured a even worse Sunday, struggling in a battle with Max Verstappen and failing to finish inside the top 10.

The four-time world champion was placed under investigation by the stewards for their incident at Turn 4, where they battled for position and Hamilton was forced wide by Verstappen, with a decision to be made after the race.

Hamilton was further humbled when he was lapped by the race leading McLarens, compounding a miserable weekend for the champion who described himself as 'useless' after his qualifying performance on Saturday.

F1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:35:21.231 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.698s 3 George Russell Mercedes +21.916s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +42.560s 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +59.040s 6 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +66.169s 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +68.174s 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +69.451s 9 Max Verstappen Red Bull +72.645s 10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 1 LAP 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 1 LAP 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 1 LAP 13 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 1 LAP 14 Carlos Sainz Williams + 1 LAP 15 Alex Albon Williams + 1 LAP 16 Esteban Ocon Haas + 1 LAP 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 1 LAP 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 1 LAP 19 *Pierre Gasly Alpine + 1 LAP DNF Oliver Bearman Haas NO TIME

* = Pierre Gasly was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

