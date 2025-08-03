close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
mclaren, lando norris, oscar piastri, happy, graphic

F1 Results Today: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom

F1 Results Today: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom

mclaren, lando norris, oscar piastri, happy, graphic

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris staged a thriller as the F1 title rivals went wheel-to-wheel while Lewis Hamilton hit rock bottom at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc managed to maintain his lead ahead of Piastri throughout the race, but eventually was caught by the Aussie on Lap 51 denying the Ferrari star a grand prix victory.

However, Norris pulled off an impressive one-stop strategy and managed to fend off his team-mate to take a crucial win heading into the summer break.

Leclerc cut a frustrated figure over team radio, where he bemoaned Ferrari's evaporating pace and stated it would be 'a miracle' if they finished on the podium.

The 27-year-old was indeed proven right, when he was overtaken by George Russell for third with the Ferrari star accused of turning in on the Mercedes during braking.

Leclerc was placed under a late investigation for the incident and was given a five-second time penalty, but still maintained his fourth place finish.

However, his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton endured a even worse Sunday, struggling in a battle with Max Verstappen and failing to finish inside the top 10.

The four-time world champion was placed under investigation by the stewards for their incident at Turn 4, where they battled for position and Hamilton was forced wide by Verstappen, with a decision to be made after the race.

Hamilton was further humbled when he was lapped by the race leading McLarens, compounding a miserable weekend for the champion who described himself as 'useless' after his qualifying performance on Saturday.

F1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:35:21.231
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.698s
3George RussellMercedes+21.916s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+42.560s
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+59.040s
6Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+66.169s
7Lance StrollAston Martin+68.174s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+69.451s
9Max VerstappenRed Bull+72.645s
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+ 1 LAP
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+ 1 LAP
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari+ 1 LAP
13Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+ 1 LAP
14Carlos SainzWilliams+ 1 LAP
15Alex AlbonWilliams+ 1 LAP
16Esteban OconHaas+ 1 LAP
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+ 1 LAP
18Franco ColapintoAlpine+ 1 LAP
19*Pierre GaslyAlpine+ 1 LAP
DNFOliver BearmanHaasNO TIME

* = Pierre Gasly was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as Hamilton left FUMING after qualifying

READ MORE: Hamilton takes Ferrari merchandise OFF fan at Hungarian GP

READ MORE: Red Bull hit with PENALTY after FIA confirm rules breaches

READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari

Related

Lewis Hamilton F1 Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri Hungarian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton forced off track after tense Max Verstappen fight at Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton forced off track after tense Max Verstappen fight at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 star complains 'my hand is f***ed after painful Hungarian Grand Prix incident
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 star complains 'my hand is f***ed after painful Hungarian Grand Prix incident

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton hits new low as 'private' Ferrari conversations revealed

  • 8 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Leclerc's fury exposes Ferrari as serious title contenders

  • 37 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton forced off track after tense Max Verstappen fight at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 star complains 'my hand is f***ed after painful Hungarian Grand Prix incident

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso shocks McLaren with amazing Hungarian Grand Prix start

  • 2 hours ago
More news

Most read

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
75.000+ views

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

  • 17 july
 F1 News Today: Toto Wolff reveals driver regret as George Russell Aston Martin verdict issued
75.000+ views

F1 News Today: Toto Wolff reveals driver regret as George Russell Aston Martin verdict issued

  • 14 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x