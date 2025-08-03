Lewis Hamilton takes Ferrari merchandise OFF fan at Hungarian GP
Lewis Hamilton was filmed snatching Ferrari merchandise away from a F1 fan at an event prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Since Hamilton joined Ferrari at the start of this year, the Scuderia’s already enthusiastic fanbase has swelled, as they gathered in their masses to greet the seven-time world champion at Maranello at the start of the year.
Despite a disappointing season for Hamilton, his fans’ loyalty remains unwavering as they flocked to the fan-zone at the Hungarian GP this weekend to greet the 40-year-old in person.
Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc treated their fans to some free Ferrari merchandise, where they began to throw caps into the crowd of the lucky spectators.
However, there was one who was less fortunate, with a clip going viral on social media where Hamilton took a cap away from a fan.
A fan, who wasn't part of the crowd but was lurking behind the Ferrari driver, went to take the cap from the pile Hamilton was using to throw to the crowd, but the champion saw him take it and whipped it off his head promptly.
Hamilton fails to fight back in Hungary
Elsewhere in Budapest, Hamilton had little luck with his Ferrari, where he once again suffered a premature exit from qualifying on Saturday.
The champion delivered a frustrated message over team radio to Riccardo Adami after Q2, where he bemoaned his current run of form and said: “Every time, every time.”
Hamilton cut a dejected figure as he exited the car and walked through the paddock to his Ferrari garage, but could spare a moment to sign a cap for a young fan waiting for him.
Another early exit in Budapest, means Hamilton will sign off on a sour note with Ferrari prior to the summer break, with the champion also suffering a double Q1 exit at the Belgian GP last time out.
Meanwhile, Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc not only managed to make it through to Q3 but snatched pole from under the noses of the McLarens.
The 27-year-old was left in utter belief at his achievement, while Hamilton's misery was utterly compounded by his team-mate's high.
