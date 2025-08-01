close global

F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP

Alpine F1 reserve star Paul Aron has disrupted running at the first practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend in somewhat strange circumstances.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan to Sauber F1 team and was taking part in Friday's FP1 session at the Hungaroring in place of Nico Hulkenberg.

However, after less than half of the session's running, Aron took to team radio to complain of an issue with Hulkenberg's F1 machinery.

"I've got systems critical alarm," Aron declared over Sauber's radio communications, before the Estonian stopped on track.

The incident triggered a virtual safety car, an unusual occurrence for FP1, and whilst the issue saw Aron wheeled back to the garage, the session got back underway swiftly.

F1 Standings

