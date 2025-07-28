F1 team set for driver change at Hungarian Grand Prix

An F1 team will make a driver change at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend as a rookie driver steps up for their second session in the sport.

Alpine agreed to a mid-season driver swap for the British GP, where their reserve driver Paul Aron was loaned to F1 rivals Sauber for a FP1 session.

The Estonian driver will compete in a second free practice session at this weekend’s Hungarian GP, and will replace Nico Hulkenberg in the seat.

Aron’s FP1 session in Hungary is part of the mandatory requirement that every F1 team must give up two practice sessions per car to a rookie.

Sauber only has to give up two FP1 sessions to a rookie however, as their other driver Gabriel Bortoleto is competing in his rookie season and therefore fulfils the requirement for the seat.

Who is Alpine reserve Paul Aron?

Aron will temporarily switch to a Sauber F1 car

Aron currently undertakes work as Alpine’s test and reserve driver, helping the team back at the factory at Enstone and will also be available to jump in the car should Pierre Gasly or Franco Colapinto be unable to compete in a grand prix.

The 21-year-old earned himself a spot within Alpine’s reserve driver lineup after finishing third in the 2024 Formula 2 season, behind current F1 stars Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar.

However, Aron will be hoping for a taste of a full-time F1 seat himself as Colapinto is increasingly unable to perform in the second Alpine car.

The Argentine driver replaced a struggling Jack Doohan at the team from Imola onwards, but so far has been unable to deliver a points-paying finish in a grand prix.

Alpine are currently sat last in the constructors' standings and 15 points behind Haas, in a disappointing 2025 thus far.

