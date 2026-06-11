Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc admits bursting into tears - 'I couldn't hold back'

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has admitted he couldn't hold back the tears during his wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The pair tied the knot in a chic civil ceremony in Monaco on the eve of the 2026 season, leaving social media stunned when a clip of the pair driving a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa around Monte-Carlo dropped online.

Leclerc and Saint Mleux will do it all again in 2027, however, where the pair will celebrate their second and bigger wedding, in a ceremony set to trounce the first in regards to scale.

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But that won't diminish just how special the first wedding was, and Leclerc has opened up on the experience of the intimate civil ceremony, reflecting on his emotions from the momentous day.

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Leclerc: I'm very lucky to have Alexandra

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia ahead of the race weekend in Monaco last time out, Leclerc reflected: "It was one of the most beautiful days of my life and I will always remember it. I feel very lucky to have a woman like Alexandra by my side. It's essential because we travel a lot and spend fewer and fewer days at home.

"I'm lucky to do what I love most in the world, but for the family, it's important to have solid foundations. With Alexandra, my family, and my childhood friends, I've found the balance I need."

When asked if there was a moment where he cried, Leclerc responded: "Yes, and I thought no. I consider myself a sensitive person, but usually I manage to hold back. This time, I couldn't."

Leclerc was further asked when it happened, and continued: "During the preparation, there was a tension building up. Andrea Ferrari was there with me; we've worked together for so many years that he's part of my family.

"There was a bit of tension while getting ready, but the strongest emotions came afterward. Especially when we were at the town hall and Alexandra arrived: that's when it was really hard to hold back the tears. It was magnificent. These are moments that fill you up."

Leclerc was also asked if the couple felt changed after their wedding, to which he concluded: "Not particularly. We talked about it with Alexandra too: we're the same as before. The love was already there and that hasn't changed. But we're very proud and happy to have made this union official.

"It's very strange. Even the ring: I never take it off. Saying 'my wife' is still a bit unusual, but now that's how it is."

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