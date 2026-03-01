'He's driven off with a different woman!' F1 fans react to Charles Leclerc's secret wedding
Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux got married this week...we think?
The pair were spotted driving the streets of Monte Carlo in a classic Ferrari on Saturday, apparently after a wedding ceremony, flanked by motorcycle outriders and with Saint Mleux holding a bouquet of flowers.
The pair got engaged in November of last year, which makes a late February wedding a pretty speedy turnaround – but to be fair, being a multi-millionaire F1 driver probably helps to cut down on turnaround time when you're planning things.
The biggest hint that fans were correct in assuming that the video online was indeed a post-wedding clip came later, with a quiet Instagram name change to 'Alexandra Leclerc'. That certainly sounds wedding-y to us.
Fans celebrate Leclerc and Saint Mleux wedding
F1 fans being what they are, there has been plenty of chatter about the wedding, with one user noticing that the secretive nature of the nuptials had forced some websites to get, uh, creative with their picture choices.
That came with screenshots of an unnamed motorsport website using what appear to be stock images of a wedding and a post-wedding drive for bride and groom – both obviously not the happy couple in question, and each of them featuring different people.
They wrote: "I thought I’d read up on Charles Leclerc’s wedding ... Something not right here. Charles looks not quite himself and he’s driven off with a different woman to the one he just married."
For her part, the new Mrs Leclerc uploaded a shot from Stuart Little 2 of the titular rodent and his canary love interest Margalo (we're not going to question the logistics of that) driving in his car, which fans immediately likened to the image of the Leclercs.
But where was Leo, the pup who played his own role in the engagement and is a frequent presence in the F1 paddock? As one user wrote: "I think, this is actually the first time they finally left the dog at home."
