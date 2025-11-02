Ferrari F1 superstar Charles Leclerc has officially announced his engagement to French art student and now global social media star Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The 28-year-old Monegasque, team-mate of Lewis Hamilton at Maranello, confirmed the wonderful news in an adorable social media post on Sunday evening.

Leclerc and the 22-year-old Saint Mleux have been an item since 2023, with the F1 power couple wowing paddock watchers regularly with their effortless style on race weekends.

Only a few days ago Charles had revealed in a magazine interview that he plans to start a family while still chasing that elusive first Drivers' Championship at Maranello.

Leclerc confirms engagement, with a little help from Leo

And on Sunday evening he confirmed that he and Alexandra are now officially engaged - with more than a little help from their adorable little dog Leo.

The pooch more than played his part in Charles 'popping the question', as he sported a collar with the message 'Dad wants to marry you'.

Leclerc's photos to mark the occasion also showed off a collection of cakes and roses, with a ‘dog bone’ which carried the emphatic message “She said yes!”

Not surprisingly F1 social media went into a frenzy at the announcement, with fans gushing at the great news. Drivers Oscar Piastri and Leclerc's former Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz were also quick to add their congratulations.

The response from Sainz perfectly summed up the reaction from the F1 world as he wrote quite simply Yesssss.

Now we await further details on what will undoubtedly be F1's wedding of the year, whenever or wherever it takes place.

