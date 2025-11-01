Lewis Hamilton could lose his Ferrari seat in the future to a British rival according to Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle.

Hamilton is in the first of a two-year deal with Ferrari but he has endured a disappointing season having still not scored a podium in his first 20 grands prix with the team.

Brundle has now confidently tipped who should become Ferrari's next driver, whether it will be Hamilton or team-mate Charles Leclerc that they would be replacing.

Ferrari warned their own F1 driver over criticising Fernando Alonso

Felipe Massa has claimed he was given a reprimand by his Ferrari team for comments he made about Fernando Alonso back in 2009.

Back then, Massa was in his fourth season with the team, with Fernando Alonso already internally confirmed to be joining from Renault in 2010.

Fernando Alonso was cleared of any involvement with the crashgate saga that earned him an infamous win at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.

It also eventually cost Felipe Massa the championship, but Massa was not convinced and he revealed in his court case to seek damages for his title loss that his suspicions of Alonso landed him in Ferrari hot water.

FIA announces investigation after Liam Lawson 'nearly killed' marshals

The FIA have launched a defence of Liam Lawson after he was criticised for his role in nearly running over two F1 marshals at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Lawson was shocked during the early stages of the race, bellowing down the team radio that he 'nearly f***ing killed' the marshals after they ran onto the track in front of him.

Extraordinarily, the OMDAI (Organizacion Mexicana De Automovilismo Internacional) criticised Lawson for his role saying he should have seen the marshals.

Now the FIA are conducting an investigation into the incident but they insist Lawson was not to blame.

Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle requests police escort ahead of Brazilian GP

Martin Brundle has appealed for police escorts at the Brazilian Grand Prix after seeing the effectiveness of them at the Mexican Grand Prix for his Sky Sports colleagues.

Traffic can be horrendous for the Sky Sports team in Mexico and they were given a police escort to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit to ensure they could broadcast with minimal interruptions.

Brundle now wants similar treatment in Brazil, which could also be useful for multiple more reasons.

Lewis Hamilton takes aim at Fish & Chips but maybe he has a point

It didn't even take a year as already it looks like all that amazing Italian food has gone to Lewis Hamilton's head.

Hamilton sat down for an in-house interview with Ferrari and confirmed what we all probably knew anyway and that is that while you can take the Ferrari team out of Italy, you can't take the Italians out of Ferrari.

As such every meal is a celebration (and when it's that good, why wouldn't be), yet Hamilton couldn't help but give a slight kicking to good ol' Fish & Chips. How could you, Lewis?

