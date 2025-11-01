Sky Sports F1 expert Martin Brundle has hinted that he doesn't expect Christian Horner to return to the sport as a team principal.

Horner was, until his sacking this summer, the only team principal in Red Bull Racing history, having arrived for the team's inaugural season all the way back in 2005.

However, the sport has changed significantly in the intervening two decades, with Brundle citing the 'new type of team principal' as the main reason the 51-year-old will want a new job title on his business cards, not just a new team.

A number of reports about Horner's potential return to the sport (which will have to wait until at least the end of his gardening leave in April 2026) have claimed that he wants an ownership stake of whichever team he ends up joining, hinting at a possible change in priorities.

Brundle hails Horner replacement

Brundle's comments on Horner came after he praised his replacement Laurent Mekies, promoted from Racing Bulls in the wake of the long-time team boss' departure.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast after the Mexican GP, Brundle was asked what he thought about the new Red Bull team principal by co-host Simon Lazenby, to which he provided a positive response.

“Very impressed, of course. He’s handling it in a very mature way – ego absolutely non-existent, parked," Brundle said.

“We’re seeing a new type of team principal these days, aren’t we? That’s why Christian wouldn’t want to come back as a team principal, I think.

“More of an engineering background seems to be the way to tie together these vast quantities of highly specialised people in a team. He’s got help with the politics, with Helmut Marko and others.”

