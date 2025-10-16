Christian Horner F1 return terms revealed

The terms upon which Christian Horner is prepared to return to F1 have been revealed as rumours of 'talks' with Ferrari continue to swirl.

Horner was axed from his role as Red Bull team principal back in July in a sudden mid-season shakeup that brought an end to the job he has held in the sport for 20 years.

The Brit officially left the squad back in September, but Red Bull have gone from strength to strength since his exit thanks to the hard work and dedication of star driver Max Verstappen.

The four-time champion has now won two out of the last three grands prix and this sudden improvement in performance has been explained by some as a change in leadership style, posing the question if Horner was even the right fit for the team in his final years at Red Bull?

What is Horner looking for to return to F1?

It is widely believed that the 51-year-old is in search of a job within F1 that would prevent the circumstances of his Red Bull exit from repeating itself in his next role.

One way to future proof his next job in the sport could be to include an element of team ownership as well as being a team principal, a deal that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff currently boasts.

This could be the reason why rumoured talks with Aston Martin, Cadillac and Haas have been shut down, and just as links between the Brit and Ferrari have re-emerged, many are wondering if the only way back for Horner would be to set up a brand new 12th team.

But F1 legend Martin Brundle believes that could be blocked by the rest of the grid, revealing the terms he believes Horner is looking for to carry out his paddock comeback.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brundle said: "I think the current teams in Formula 1 will be pushing hard, as will other stakeholders, to say they don't want a 12th team in Formula 1 at the moment while they're all jockeying around trying to sort the 2026 regulations out."

"That might be an extra hurdle for Christian. Formula 1 is his life - that's where his skills and experience lie.

"He made it absolutely clear to me when I spoke to him that he will only come back if he's got a skin in the game, if he's got a share in the team and is building something, rather than being a manager as he was with Red Bull.

"He couldn't get any shareholding in that. Toto Wolff is a good example of how to do that as a one-third shareholder in the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 team. I'm sure there'll be partners, as we like to call them, sponsors we might call them, and other people who might want to join Christian on that journey."

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in Ferrari 'talks' as no confidence vote given to team boss Vasseur

READ MORE: Verstappen to replace Hamilton with new arch F1 rival

READ MORE: Police investigating rape at Schumacher mansion

READ MORE: Seven-time champion undergoes surgery after shoulder blade INJURY

Related