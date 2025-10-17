F1 Results Today: Lando Norris sends HUGE championship statement as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare

close global

﻿
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris face off with the F1 drivers' trophy between them

Chris Deeley
Lando Norris laid down an early marker at the United States Grand Prix on Friday, setting the fastest time in the lone practice session and gapping his team-mate Oscar Piastri by more than a quarter of a second.

The papaya cars are right in the thick of a championship fight with just six grands prix to go, with Max Verstappen snapping at their heels and waiting for either McLaren to falter.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc was forced to abandon his qualifying simulation run late in the session, complaining on the radio that he was unable to shift into seventh gear and that he could smell oil – being pulled into the pits and stepping out of his Ferrari.

The session was briefly red flagged after about 20 minutes when some debris came off Lance Stroll's Aston Martin at Turn 19, pausing the session to retrieve the loose object safely.

A couple of other drivers had some technical issues of their own, with Carlos Sainz brought in less than halfway through the session with a gearbox issue and Esteban Ocon having to head to the pits with an unspecified issue not long after.

F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33.294
2Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.255s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.279s
4Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.345s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.354s
6Alex AlbonWilliams+0.626s
7George RussellMercedes+0.637s
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.671s
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.861s
10Ollie BearmanHaas+1.039s
11Esteban OconHaas+1.074s
12Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.184s
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.237s
14Lance StrollAston Martin+1.316s
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.325s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.359s
17Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.371s
18Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.443s
19Carlos SainzWilliams+2.580s
20Charles LeclercFerrari+2.786s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, sprint qualifying will take place later today at 10:30pm (BST), while the sprint race will take place on Saturday, October 18 at 6pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

