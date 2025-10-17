Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at United States Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc's SF-25 has been picked out for inspection ahead of the United States Grand Prix, an official FIA statement has confirmed.

Some teams are required to display their cars to the media and paddock personnel for a time ahead of FP1, with Leclerc among those whose cars were selected for this weekend's event in Austin, Texas.

Isack Hadjar's Racing Bulls car and the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg were the other two picked out for the display, which took place between 11am and noon local time.

The championship-battling trio of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen may have breathed a small sigh of relief that their weekend routine wasn't disrupted ahead of a key pair of point-scoring opportunities.

F1 title battle into closing stages

This weekend's USGP is the fourth sprint weekend of the season, and the first in nearly three months since Spa-Francorchamps back in the second half of July.

The McLaren pair of Piastri and Norris are the two favourites for the championship, with the Australian 22 points up on his team-mate with six grands prix and three sprint races to go, but Verstappen is approaching at pace.

The reigning champion is now just 41 points off Norris in third place, winning two of the last three races (and finishing as runner up in the other) as the papaya pair have begun to get bogged down in squabbles between themselves amid a drop in pace.

Norris has picked up 39 points in those last three races compared to Verstappen's 58, and a nightmare weekend in Baku means that Piastri only has 27 points in that time.

With a maximum of 33 points on offer this weekend (and 174 between now and the end of the season), the three-way battle is very much on.

