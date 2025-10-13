F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin

With six rounds remaining in the 2025 F1 season, the series heads to Austin this weekend for the United States Grand Prix.

The championship battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is well and truly heating up, with McLaren having wrapped up the constructors' championship meaning all focus is on the pair's fight to become McLaren's first drivers' champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Piastri is 22 points ahead of Norris with six rounds remaining, while four-time world champion Max Verstappen is 63 points behind Piastri as he hunts for a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title.

And the United States GP is a sprint weekend, meaning that there is an added eight championship points on offer on top of the usual 25 for a grand prix victory.

With an extended schedule of competitive weekends, there is a higher likelihood that the weather could decide where the points will go this weekend.

So, here's the crucial weather forecast for the United States Grand Prix.

United States Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, October 17 - FP1 & Sprint Qualifying

The weekend's F1 action gets underway on Friday October 17, with the one and only practice session of the weekend starting at 12:30pm local time (CDT).

Friday is going to be a scorcher for the drivers, with temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius, and a real feel of 34 degrees Celsius under clear skies alongside 51 per cent humidity.

There is a zero per chance of rain falling, which will be a blessed relief to teams and drivers as they only get one hour of practice before the competitive action gets underway later on Friday, due to the nature of a sprint weekend.

And that competitive action starts with sprint qualifying, kicking off at 4:30pm local time (CDT).

By then temperatures will have reached 32 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 36, and drivers will be grateful that sprint qualifying isn't as long and drawn out as main race qualifying. Rain threat is once again at zero per cent for the session.

Saturday, October 18 - Sprint Race & Qualifying

In a change compared to sprint weekends of old, we get the sprint race out of the way early on Saturday, before attention switches to the main points-paying event.

The 19-lap mini race gets underway at 12pm local time (CDT), and there will be cloudier conditions at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday.

You would think that would lead to cooler temperatures, but no, drivers will have to deal with 30 degrees Celsius during the Saturday early afternoon sprint, with it actually feeling more like a scorching 37 degrees.

Wind speeds will be higher than Friday, around nine or 10 mph, but once again there is a zero per cent chance of rain for the sprint race.

As the afternoon progresses, the cloud will burn away, leading to a bright, sunny sky once more. That means that for grand prix qualifying at 4pm, temperatures will rocket up to 33 degrees Celsius. Fans at the track will need to remember to bring their sun cream, but also maybe their umbrella, for the first time in the weekend a small chance of a shower has been forecast for the session.

That percentage currently sits at five per cent for the start of qualifying, rising to 10 per cent as we reach Q3.

Sunday, October 19 - Race

Lights out for Sunday's United States GP is at 2pm local time (CDT). There may be a hefty amount of rain overnight and on Sunday morning, which could wash away the marbles at the track from the previous two days' racing action.

However, by the time 2pm rolls around, we will once again have bright, sunny skies and temperatures sat at a cooler 29 degrees Celsius, hopefully making for more bearable driving conditions for the 56-lap event.

There will be less wind around too, while humidity will be down at 31 per cent, making the real feel temperature at the track 31 degrees Celsius. There is no rain forecast for the grand prix distance.

Keep checking back throughout the week for updates in the lead up to the weekend's action!

