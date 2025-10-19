Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz has revealed what Lando Norris's McLaren penalty could be following comments made at this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

Prior to any of the on-track action getting underway at COTA this year, McLaren were the talk of the paddock thanks to comments made by their F1 driver duo and CEO Zak Brown.

During Thursday's media day, Norris revealed to Kravitz that he was going to face 'repercussions' for his move on team-mate Oscar Piastri at the Singapore GP last time out.

When Sky's pit-lane reporter followed up on what that meant exactly, Norris and McLaren shut him down continuously, stressing that they would not give away any further details through fear of handing their rivals an advantage.

But speaking during Friday's action, the word came from Brown on the pit wall that Norris would in fact be facing a 'sporting' penalty, but a 'marginal' one at that.

That only led to further questions from the media in Austin, with Kravitz once again seeking clarity on the situation during his Sprint Race Notebook show.

What will the 'repercussions' be for Norris after McLaren clash?

McLaren's questionable media strategy quickly became the least of their worries as both Piastri and Norris were forced to retire from Saturday's sprint race after yet another collision on lap one.

Brown maintained neither driver was at fault, instead pointing the finger of blame at the 'amateur' driving of others at Turn 1.

The double DNF for McLaren in the US GP sprint meant they came away with zero points, whilst championship contender Max Verstappen picked up the maximum of eight after his victory.

So, with the Dutchman hot on their heels, will McLaren's 'penalty' prove fatal to Norris' championship chances altogether?

In short, it's not clear, but Kravitz has certainly had a good go at trying to hunt down the details.

Speaking during Ted's Sprint Race Notebook, the 51-year-old said: "I'll let you into a little secret. I've asked Mercedes and they said ‘we don’t know what the repercussions are.'"

Kravitz then revealed he had instead enquired about Norris's penalty with McLaren rivals Red Bull, adding: "So I asked Red Bull and they said ‘we think the repercussions are that they are going to give Oscar Piastri priority in all the qualifying sessions until the end of the season.'

“So Oscar Piastri will effectively be treated in all the qualifying sessions as the No. 1 driver. So that's what Red Bull say and I tend to agree with them.”

