Disaster for McLaren as Norris and Piastri collide at Singapore Grand Prix

Lando Norris had a brilliant start to the Singapore Grand Prix, getting past F1 rival Kimi Antonelli and world championship leader Oscar Piastri.

However, the two McLaren drivers touched, almost sending Piastri into the wall, with Piastri accusing Norris of 'barging' him out of the way.

Norris also touched the back of Verstappen's car, which caused front wing damage for the Brit.

However, in good news for Norris, his engineer Will Joseph said that it was only minor damage and that it will not affect his performance.

Piastri was far from happy with the incident and continued to complain to his team over the action that Norris took on the opening lap.

When told on team radio that the team would not be swapping the two drivers back around, Piastri fumed, saying: "That's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair.

"If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate, then that's a pretty **** job of avoiding."

Championship battle hots up

So far this season, despite their closeness in the standings, Norris and Piastri have been fighting a well-mannered championship battle.

However, on the weekend when McLaren were hoping to be celebrating winning the constructors' championship for the second successive year, their two drivers were involved in an early touching of wheels.

The McLaren team orders debate has been reignited once again, with Piastri likely to point out that he let Norris through at Monza after a botched pit stop for Norris.

After the lap one incident had taken place, Piastri took to team radio to say: "So are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or? What’s the go there?"

The team confirmed that they would not be swapping positions, in agreement with the verdict from the stewards, much to Piastri's dismay.

