How can McLaren win the F1 championship at Singapore Grand Prix?

McLaren have dominated the 2025 F1 season and could clinch the constructors’ title at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looked set to claim enough points to win the constructors’ in Baku last time out, but McLaren ended up suffering their worst performance of the season.

Piastri crashed on the opening lap of the Azerbaijan GP and Norris only managed a finish of P7, leaving Baku with a total of six points.

If all goes well in Singapore however, McLaren once again look likely to seal their 10th constructors’ title with six rounds to go.

Here’s how the team can achieve the F1 title!

McLaren could decide F1 championship order at Singapore GP

In total, there are a maximum of 346 points up for grabs per team in the remaining seven rounds of the 2025 F1 season.

There are four normal grands prix in Singapore, Mexico, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, where the maximum points on offer are 43 for each weekend (with 172 available over all four weekends).

However, there are still three sprint weekends remaining in Austin, Brazil and Qatar, where there are 58 points on each weekend to play for (174 in total).

Heading into the Singapore GP, McLaren sit at the top of the standings with 623 points. Mercedes are in second with 290 (333 points behind McLaren). Ferrari are third with 286 points (337 behind McLaren).

Red Bull are fourth in the standings with 272 points (351 behind McLaren), but with only 346 points up for grabs in 2025, they do not have enough races to catch up with McLaren and have therefore been ruled out of contention for the constructors’ title.

So, how can McLaren win?

All McLaren need is a minimum of 13 points in Singapore, which will take them to 636 in the constructors’ standings.

Even if Mercedes achieve the most amount of points possible (43), this will take them to 333 points after Singapore, but there will still be a gap of 303 points to McLaren.

In the remaining six rounds there are 303 points on offer, which means Mercedes will only be able to join McLaren at the top on equal points.

If two teams are on equal points, the championship is determined by the team with the greatest number of race wins across the season.

McLaren already have 13 race wins (including one sprint victory), which is more than Mercedes can achieve – even if they won every race – in the remaining seven grands prix and three sprints remaining (a total of 10), which means McLaren would win the constructors’ title in this scenario.

What if McLaren don't score points in Singapore this weekend?

Mercedes will have to score 31 points or more, if they want to keep the gap in the standings below 303, should McLaren leave Singapore point-less.

This means George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will have to finish a minimum of second and third place in Singapore. A double podium is the only way Mercedes will remain in championship contention in this eventuality.

If McLaren don't score any points, Ferrari will remain in championship contention if they score 35 points or more, which means only a race victory and a second driver on the podium in either second or third, will do.

