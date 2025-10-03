F1 News Today: McLaren driver axed as Max Verstappen talks with rival team boss confirmed
An F1 team boss has clarified a meeting between himself and four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen during the summer break.
McLaren AXE driver as F1 plans take dramatic switch
McLaren have opted to part ways with promising F1 hopeful Alex Dunne, a shock announcement has confirmed.
Lewis Hamilton fights back tears with emotional Roscoe statement
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has faced F1 media for the first time since announcing the passing of his beloved dog Roscoe earlier this week.
Cadillac announce F1 star return to driver lineup to join Perez and Bottas
Cadillac have added another driver with F1 experience to their team prior to their 2026 debut.
Max Verstappen has 'unfinished business' ahead of Red Bull test
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has said that he has 'unfinished business' ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
Mercedes take Lewis Hamilton idea as F1 team boss Toto Wolff shows off upgrade
Toto Wolff has rolled into the Singapore Grand Prix paddock in style, taking inspiration from former driver Lewis Hamilton.
