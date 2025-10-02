Lewis Hamilton fights back tears with emotional Roscoe statement

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has faced F1 media for the first time since announcing the passing of his beloved dog Roscoe earlier this week.

During a break in the F1 calendar, the Ferrari star took to social media to reveal that his pet bulldog had caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe, being admitted into hospital as a result.

But sadly, as the sport entered the Singapore Grand Prix race week, Hamilton took to his Instagram page again to confirm the sad news that he had made the 'hardest decision of his life' to put Roscoe to sleep.

The 40-year-old revealed that Roscoe had died in his arms on Sunday, 28 September.

During Thursday's media day ahead of this weekend's race in Singapore, Hamilton opened up on the surprising response he has witnessed since sharing the loss of his 12-year-old pooch.

Hamilton 'overwhelmed' by Roscoe support

Speaking to the media ahead of the 18th round of the 2025 campaign, Hamilton touched on the subject of his dog's death, appearing teary-eyed as he did so.

"It's been amazing to see the support from so many people around the world," he said.

"It's like overwhelming just to see how much Roscoe touched people and meant to people. The kind messages that I have received have been really uplifting, so I am really grateful for that.

"Anyone out there that knows what it is like to lose a pet, you know how painful it is. I read somewhere that grief is the last act of love I think, and I am definitely feeling that."

Since moving to Ferrari after 12 seasons of racing with Mercedes in F1, Hamilton has been under the spotlight regarding his performance struggles.

Having doubted himself at times across his maiden campaign with the Scuderia, he recently revealed that he simply wanted to put his struggles with the team behind him and just get back to finding the 'fun' in the sport.

With just seven rounds to go for the champion to try and earn his first grand prix podium in red, Hamilton reiterated to the media in Singapore: "I'm really just looking forward to now just getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here."

