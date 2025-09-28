Lewis Hamilton has offered clarity on his F1 future after delving into the pressures of being a Ferrari driver.

The champion’s debut season with Ferrari has been a disappointment, with a grand prix podium still eluding Hamilton with just seven rounds remaining.

From time-to-time the 40-year-old has let the pressure of the team overcome him, even advocating for his own sacking at the Hungarian GP and snapping over radio at race engineer Riccardo Adami.

However, since his low in Budapest, Hamilton has returned to the sport with a revised attitude, focused on having fun at Ferrari and looking forward to 2026.

"There's been so much pressure in this first half of the season that it's not been the most enjoyable, so I think it's just remembering that we love what we do, we're all in this together, and I'm trying to have some fun,” the champion said to the media following the summer break.

"Ultimately, just to get on top of everything, the amount of work we have, all the new partners, the amount of shoots we've done, getting integrated into a new team, and it's a big, big team.

"It's also the biggest brand in our sport as well, so it's a combination of all those different things. It's been a lot."

Can Hamilton move past Ferrari pressure?

Across the last three race weekends, Hamilton has been unable to turn his performances around, but has been less critical of himself in the media, instead focused on rediscovering his love for F1.

Hamilton added: "Probably the most important part [having fun], because that's the reason I got into the sport. It was fun for me."

"For anyone, whatever career you're in, if you're not enjoying what you're doing, then why are you doing it?

"There can often be so much noise you can lose sight of what's really, really important, so I just really want to focus on getting back to that enjoyment.

"I've joined the team that I've always dreamed of driving for, and there's been so much noise around that it's kind of clouded us from getting to enjoy it.

"Now it's about kind of moving those things aside and just getting back to focusing on the pure love of what we do."

