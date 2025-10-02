McLaren AXE driver as F1 plans take dramatic switch

McLaren have opted to part ways with promising F1 hopeful Alex Dunne, a shock announcement has confirmed.

Irishman Dunne has achieved two race victories in F2 this season, and was thought to be in McLaren's F1 plans going forward, having been blooded into the series in 2025.

The 19-year-old has taken part in two practice sessions in F1 in 2025, at the Austrian Grand Prix and in Monza.

Now, however, Dunne has had his contract with McLaren's driver development programme terminated, meaning he will not help the F1 team to fulfil their rookie driver quota in the remainder of the season, and will not race under the McLaren Racing name in F2 either.

In an official statement, McLaren said: "McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Programme member Alex Dunne.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver.

"We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward."

Dunne is currently sat fifth in the F2 standings, and was one of the most promising talents in McLaren's driver development programme.

He's a previous winner of the F4 British Championship, and has acted as a reserve driver for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

In his statement confirming his exit from the team, Dunne took to Instagram to speak of his 'excitement' for what's to come.

"From today I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme," Dunne said.

"I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver. To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you Papaya family.

"Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come."

Dunne has been linked with a move to Red Bull, with rumours last week stating that Helmut Marko had shown an interest in making a swoop for the teenager.

Asked whether Red Bull were looking at Dunne, Marko was reported as saying Red Bull are: "always interested in fast and confident drivers, and Dunne is a fast and confident driver."

