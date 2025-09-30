close global

Christian Horner in front of the Aston Martin logo

F1 News Today: Christian Horner Aston Martin move addressed as F1 star reduced to tears after return

Dan Ripley
Christian Horner in front of the Aston Martin logo

Christian Horner's return to the paddock has been discussed by ex-F1 boss Guenther Steiner, amid speculation that the Brit could be interested in a position with Steiner's old team Haas.

F1 star brought to tears by emotional team return

Racing star Romain Grosjean has revealed that he got emotional after being handed the chance to return to the cockpit of an F1 car this week.

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has announced that the team’s stake sale is ‘all done’ for reportedly $4.1billion.

Max Verstappen Ferrari drive approved after overwhelming fan demand

There might not have been any F1 this weekend, but that didn't stop Max Verstappen hitting the track and dominating a race like it was 2023.

Lewis Hamilton makes emotional Roscoe tribute video after dog's death confirmed

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has put together an emotional Roscoe tribute video after he announced his pet dog’s death on social media.

One of F1's best ever looking cars goes up for sale

Got a few quid laying around? You – yes, you – could own a real life, bona fide F1 car very soon.

