F1 News Today: Christian Horner Aston Martin move addressed as F1 star reduced to tears after return
F1 News Today: Christian Horner Aston Martin move addressed as F1 star reduced to tears after return
Christian Horner's return to the paddock has been discussed by ex-F1 boss Guenther Steiner, amid speculation that the Brit could be interested in a position with Steiner's old team Haas.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star brought to tears by emotional team return
Racing star Romain Grosjean has revealed that he got emotional after being handed the chance to return to the cockpit of an F1 car this week.
➡️ READ MORE
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has announced that the team’s stake sale is ‘all done’ for reportedly $4.1billion.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen Ferrari drive approved after overwhelming fan demand
There might not have been any F1 this weekend, but that didn't stop Max Verstappen hitting the track and dominating a race like it was 2023.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton makes emotional Roscoe tribute video after dog's death confirmed
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has put together an emotional Roscoe tribute video after he announced his pet dog’s death on social media.
➡️ READ MORE
One of F1's best ever looking cars goes up for sale
Got a few quid laying around? You – yes, you – could own a real life, bona fide F1 car very soon.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
McLaren's massive $20MILLION lawsuit against racing superstar begins in London court
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton signing sparks Ferrari management 'REGRETS'
- 1 hour ago
Four race absences confirmed for Max Verstappen in 2026
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner Aston Martin move addressed as F1 star reduced to tears after return
- 3 hours ago
One of F1's best ever looking cars goes up for sale
- Yesterday 22:56
Lewis Hamilton makes emotional Roscoe tribute video after dog's death confirmed
- Yesterday 21:57
Most read
Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
- 14 september
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
- 10 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september
FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 21 september