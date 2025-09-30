Lewis Hamilton admits wanting to ‘share his world’ with his children

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his personal life, and the sacrifices a number of athletes make for their families.

The seven-time world champion been been romantically linked with a number of people throughout his life – most famously Nicole Scherzinger, some years ago – but has never married or had children.

Hamilton was asked recently by French newspaper L'Equipe whether competing in F1 is incompatible with starting a family, citing both the Brit and one-time divorcee Fernando Alonso being in their 40s and not yet being fathers as the root of the question.

Hamilton denied that this was true, admitting that starting a family is not currently a 'priority' for him but revealing that he has imagined showing a child of his around the life of an F1 driver.

He also called the sport of F1 the 'love of his life', hinting that anyone else trying to get a look-in wouldn't get the attention that he gives his job.

Hamilton: Great athletes can have children

Asked if he believed F1 drivers can have children, Hamilton bit back: “Clearly, they can, because drivers here have them. Great athletes I respect too. I'm always impressed by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and other greats like Tom Brady who have families and continue to perform.

"For me, it just hasn't happened. It's not a priority. My priority has been my love for Formula 1. The love of my life is F1. I love this job almost more than anything. My niece and my family will always be the priority, but... I don't like to do things halfway; I wouldn't give 100 per cent. I'm not saying others don't."

He continued: “I have to be stubborn, train hard, be super diligent, and dedicated. Something is bound to suffer. I don't want to be in a position to choose: either racing suffers so the family can succeed, or the family suffers so racing can succeed. For now, I don't have to choose, and I'm happy to focus on just one thing.

"And even if I sacrifice everything for it, it's very hard to succeed. Of course, I've imagined in my head how cool it would be to have one of my children come and see the Ferrari, marvel at it, get to ride in it, and share in this world. Because racing has been the biggest part of my life, ever since I was little.”

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

READ MORE: Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

READ MORE: Aston Martin driver 'set for F1 exit' as 2026 switch confirmed

READ MORE: Racing star ruled OUT of Singapore Grand Prix after fracturing foot

Related